The Full ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Episode Schedule

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” will premiere on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The series will serve as counterprogramming to the Winter Olympics, just as the first season did in 2018. “Celebrity Big Brother 3” will run for just three weeks, with the finale airing on Wednesday, February 23. As always, the celebrity houseguests’ actions will be broadcast on the live feeds 24/7. Anyone with a Paramount Plus subscription (plans start at $4.99 a month) can tune into the live feeds.

The schedule for “Celebrity Big Brother” is a bit strange, with episodes airing at different times depending on the day. Here is the full schedule for this season. All times Eastern.

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Cast List Predictions

The cast for “Celebrity Big Brother 3” has not yet been announced but there are rumors about who might be headed into the “Big Brother” house.

The trusted CBS spoiler account @spoilergirl1 has floated names including Lisa Rinna of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” former White House staffers Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway, “American Idol” alum Clay Aiken, former “Survivor” contestant “Boston” Rob Marino, “Flavor of Love” alum Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor of “Vanderpump Rules,” and the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s children, Scott Disick.

Tiffany Pollard addressed rumors of her joining the cast in an interview with PopCulture.com. She said it’s “an ongoing annual thing” that people ask her if she’ll appear on “Big Brother” and revealed that even Rihanna left her an Instagram comment asking if she’d be entering the house.

Pollard insisted she hasn’t been asked to join the cast and said that rumors she demanded a $1 million salary to appear on the show are “so not true.”

‘Big Brother 23’ Contestant Calls Out TikTok for ‘Robbed’ Idea

24-year-old Derk Xiao was a fan favorite on “Big Brother 23.” In March 2021, he started his own business called Remy which sells meal delivery kits based on online cooking videos.

On December 19, Xiao tweeted a picture of the Remy Instagram page next to a Facebook post announcing TikTok’s new service, TikTok Kitchen. The post says that the app’s new feature will “turn its viral food videos into meals you can actually order and enjoy.”

Xiao noticed an uncanny similarity between the new TikTok service and his own business model. “I demand justice @tiktok_us!” he wrote above the photos. “I started Remy in March to turn food videos into meal kits. Another idea robbed by big tech.”

“Big Brother 23” alum Hannah Chaddha replied to the tweet, tagging Kyland Young and writing, “wya (where ya at) time to do ya thang kyren.”

The tweet was a reference to “Big Brother” fans finding Young’s old tweets calling out businesses for bad service or poor customer experience. Twitter users began jokingly calling him “Kyren,” a play on his name and the name “Karen” which is a term typically reserved for middle-aged women with a tendency to demand to speak to the manager.

