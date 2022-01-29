Who Won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 1?

Celebrity Big Brother” returns after a two-year hiatus on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The cast of eleven houseguests has been announced and we’ve gotten a glimpse at the luxurious house where the contestants’ every move will be recorded and broadcast on the live streams.

With the third season fast approaching, you might be wondering about the first U.S. season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Who was in the cast, what was the elimination order, and who took home the $250,000 prize? Here’s what you need to know.

The Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother 1’

The first U.S. season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premiered on February 7, 2018. The cast list was as follows:

Ariadna Gutiérrez — Model, actress, and former Miss Colombia

Brandi Glanville — Television personality, known for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Chuck Liddell — UFC fighter

James Maslow — Singer and actor, known for "Big Time Rush"

Keshia Knight Pulliam — Actor, known for "The Cosby Show"

Marissa Jaret Winkour — Broadway actress, known for the role of Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray"

Mark McGrath — Lead singer of Sugar Ray

Metta World Peace — Former NBA player

Omarosa — Former political aide to President Donald Trump

Ross Matthews — Television personality, known for "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and "Chelsea Lately"

Shannon Elizabeth — Actor, best known for "American Pie" and "Scary Movie"

When the houseguests first entered the house, they were instructed to stand on a number between one and eleven. Host Julie Chen Moonves then revealed that the winning number was five. Omarosa, who was standing on number five, won immunity for the first week.

Shannon won the first Head of Household competition, which consisted of holding onto a giant spinning trophy the longest.

Elimination Order and Gameplay

Week one, each houseguest got a gift bag. One of the bags contained a special power to change the Head of Household. Keshia got the special power and replaced Shannon as HOH. She nominated Chuck and James for eviction. Although no longer HOH, Shannon was picked to play in the veto competition and won. She didn’t use the veto and Chuck was the first person evicted.

Week two, the houseguests competed in a classic “Big Brother” competition — Bowlerina. Ross won, becoming the new Head of Household. Omarosa had an asthma attack during the competition and had to be hospitalized. She returned to the house in time for Ross to nominate her and Keshia for eviction. Marissa won the Power of Veto but didn’t use it and Keshia was the second person evicted. Ariadna became the next HOH and nominated James and Shannon for eviction. James won the Power of Veto and used it to take himself off the block. Ariadna chose Mark as a replacement nominee and Shannon was evicted.

Week three, Omarosa became the new Head of Household and nominated Ross and Brandi. Ross won the Power of Veto competition and took himself off the block. Metta was chosen as the replacement nominee and was evicted from the house. Mark became the next Head of Household, selecting Brandi and Ariadna as his nominees. But Ariadna won the POV and used it on herself. Marissa became the replacement nominee and Brandi was evicted. Omarosa won HOH for a second time and nominated Ross and Marissa for eviction. Ross won POV again and took himself off the block. James became the replacement nominee and was evicted.

Week four, the houseguests had to hold onto skis hanging in the air. The last one holding on, Ross, became the new HOH. He nominated Omarosa and Ariadna for eviction. Ross also won the POV, keeping his nominations the same and ensuring that Omarosa was evicted.

Who Won ‘Celebrity Big Brother 1?’

The final four — Mark, Ariadna, Marissa, and Ross — competed in one final HOH competition. Marissa won and chose to take Ross to the final two. By a vote of 6-3, Marissa became the first winner of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Here is how the votes came in:

Ariadna — Marissa

Brandi — Ross

Chuck — Marissa

James — Marissa

Keshia — Marissa

Mark — Ross

Metta — Ross

Omarosa — Marissa

Shannon — Marissa

Some fans felt that Ross was the victim of a bitter jury and should have won. He won America’s Favorite Player instead.

