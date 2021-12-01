Fans Think ‘The Challenge’ Alum Teased ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Appearance

Big Brother” fans are anxiously awaiting the cast announcement for the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

In the meantime, casting rumors have swirled and fans have speculated about who might appear on the show. A tweet from Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has some fans thinking that “The Challenge” alum is among the “Celebrity Big Brother” cast members. When the official “Big Brother” Twitter account announced the show’s return, Devenanzio retweeted it and added the side-eye emoji.

While it’s likely that Devenanzio was just implying that he’d like to be considered for casting, some fans took his tweet as a sign that he’d already been asked. “Bro PLEASE go on,” one Twitter user replied, while another wrote, “what are you trying to say?”

Devenanzio has won seven seasons of “The Challenge,” more than any other player in history. He first appeared on “The Real World” in 2006.

Another ‘The Challenge’ Alum Wants to Be on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Leroy Garrett has appeared on eleven seasons of “The Challenge” and now has his sights set on the “Big Brother” house. He tweeted at the “Big Brother” Twitter account with the “Celebrity Big Brother” logo and wrote, “Hi 🙋🏽‍♂️ #Season3PickMe.”

Fans voiced their support for Garrett appearing on the show in the replies. When one Twitter user wrote, “would love to see you on Big Brother,” Garrett replied, “It’s going to happen 😜.”

