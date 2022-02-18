Shanna Moakler & Her Boyfriend Are ‘Working on’ Their Relationship

While Shanna Moakler was in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, unfollowed her on Instagram and deleted all pictures with her.

TMZ reported that Rondeau didn’t like the way Moakler had been behaving in the house, particularly in her interactions with former NBA player, Lamar Odom. Shortly after Moakler’s eviction from “Celebrity Big Brother,” she was no longer following Rondeau on Instagram either.

But now, Moakler has told TMZ that she and Rondeau are together and “working on us,” taking things one day at a time. The former pageant queen told the outlet that she has no interest in Odom but she understands why her boyfriend wasn’t thrilled with the way she acted around him in the house.

According to TMZ, Moakler thinks Rondeau’s feelings are valid and she would feel similarly if the roles were reversed. She said that she and Rondeau “have a real and honest love.”

As of this writing, Moakler and Rondeau are following each other on Instagram again. Before the drama between them started, Rondeau was seen caught shopping for engagement rings. It seems that he and Moakler are taking things slow for now, though.

Moakler’s Daughter Once Claimed That Rondeau Was ‘Nothing But Awful’ to Moakler

Us Weekly reported that in May 2021, Moakler’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker criticized Rondeau on her Instagram story.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Barker said. She went on to say that she and her mother weren’t close and that her mother had never really been a presence in her life.

Moakler said that her daughter’s words were untrue and that her children were “being influenced” by “very manipulative” people.

READ NEXT: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans Want The Cookout to Call Todrick Out