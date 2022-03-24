Shanna Moakler Gives Shocking Pregnancy Update

Pageant queen and “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant Shanna Moakler told PEOPLE that she was pregnant on March 3, 2022.

The news came shortly after Moakler’s boyfriend at the time, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence in February. On March 23, Moakler told PEOPLE that she had received a false positive and is not actually pregnant.

“I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for ‘Big Brother’. It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive,” she told the outlet.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, or HCG, is made by cells formed in the placenta and is often called “the pregnancy hormone,” according to American Pregnancy Association. It can be detected in urine tests.

Moakler Says Having More Kids is ‘Not Out of the Question’ for Her

Moakler is already a mother of three. She shares two kids — 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama — with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She also shares 22-year-old Atiana with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Although she isn’t currently pregnant, she told Page Six that having more children is “not out of the question” for her. Moakler, 46, and her ex-boyfriend Rondeau, 29, were spotted together in Rhode Island on March 13. A source told Us Weekly that the meetup wasn’t planned and that the couple was not necessarily getting back together.

On March 16, TMZ reported that Moakler and Rondeau were gearing up to begin counseling together. The source told the outlet that the pair weren’t getting back together and that they decided to go to counseling after learning Moakler was supposedly pregnant.

Moakler Told Her Haters to ‘Find Another Hobby’

On March 23, Moakler posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Let me spell it out… a b c d e f g h I love you….❤️ stay happy and healthy world.” The caption is a reference to a viral TikTok sound.

Moakler later commented on the post, writing, “I honestly just need a kind word… so if you can’t… just unfollow me or find another hobby.”

After Moakler announced that she wasn’t pregnant, some people criticized her online. “Ohhh please. None of this was ever true. She’s just trying to be relevant,” one Twitter user wrote. “That’s why you don’t tell people you’re pregnant before you’ve actually been to the doctor. And you definitely don’t announce it to People Magazine,” another tweeted.

Fans were also critical on a Reddit thread discussing the false positive.

“It’s so ridiculous. Does she think anyone will actually believe this nonsense? I knew from the get go that she wasn’t actually pregnant. Just the language she used when she first announced this – “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive.” She left the door open to say it was an early miscarriage or a false positive,” one Reddit user wrote.

Others came to Moakler’s defense. “Yeah i don’t like how some of y’all are turning on her like this…this is an abuse victim that likely has done this to rationalize staying with her abuser,” one Reddit user wrote.

