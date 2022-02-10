Todd Bridges Yells Obscenities at Cynthia Bailey on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Before the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” even started, Todrick Hall predicted that there would be a “smackdown fight” in the house.

On the live feeds on February 10, Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey got into a fight that got pretty heated. Although the live feed cameras didn’t capture the fight, the audio could be heard from the bathroom where Lamar Odom, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Shanna Moakler stood listening. “F*** that, f*** you, period,” Todd could be heard yelling at Cynthia. “F*** you,” Cynthia said back.

Todd then came into the bathroom where Lamar and Chris Kirkpatrick tried to calm him down. “Cause she wanna start that gangster s***,” Todd said to Lamar. “She don’t know who the f*** she f***in with.”

When Chris Kirkpatrick asked Todd who he’d been fighting with, he said “what’s her name” but then confirmed it was Cynthia. He told Chris Kirkpatrick that the fight started because he wasn’t going to vote for Cynthia to stay. Cynthia is currently on the block. “Here’s the thing, she cut my throat,” Todd said, referring to the first eviction when Cynthia voted to save her alliance member Teddi Mellencamp over him.

Cynthia Called Todd’s Actions ‘So Disappointing’

After the fight, Cynthia spoke to Carson Kressley about it in the chocolate room. “I never told him one time he had to vote for me,” Cynthia said about Todd. “Never. But don’t like make it weird.” She said that Todd couldn’t let it go that she honored her word to Teddi Mellencamp and voted to keep her.

“That is so disappointing,” Cynthia said. “Because I really really really felt like I was building a relationship with him, a friendship. And I was rooting for him and I really want the best for him.”

The rest of this article contains spoilers about the power of veto ceremony. Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers.

Who is On the Block Next to Cynthia?

Head of Household Miesha Tate nominated Carson and Cynthia for eviction. But Shanna Moakler won the power of veto and used it to remove Carson from the block. This sent a clear sign to Miesha that she wasn’t as close to Shanna and Chris Kirkpatrick as she’d thought and she decided to nominate Chris for eviction.

Todd promised Chris that he would vote to keep him which seems to be part of what started his fight with Cynthia. “She cut my throat. I gave my word I wouldn’t cut your throat,” Todd told Chris.

Chris Kattan Left the Show

The live feeds have made it clear that Chris Kattan is no longer in the game of “Celebrity Big Brother” although the circumstances surrounding his departure are still unknown.

Sharon Tharp, a managing editor for Us Weekly, tweeted, “As expected CBS tells me that Chris Kattan’s absence will be addressed in Friday’s show.”

Tune in on Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time to find out who gets evicted next and why Chris Kattan left “Celebrity Big brother.”

