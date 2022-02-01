Todd Bridges Says His Rough Past Prepared Him for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Todd Bridges is an actor who got his big break as a child star playing Willis Jackson on the sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” which ran from 1978 to 1985. He will appear as a contestant on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which premieres on February 2, 2022.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bridges said that he thinks his past, including the time he spent in jail, will give him an advantage on “Celebrity Big Brother.” “There was a part of my life over 30 years ago where I was in a dorm situation with 300 people,” he told the outlet. “You have to know people so you don’t get into a fight, so you don’t get stabbed, so you can get through every day. That’s going to help me a lot.”

After “Diff’rent Strokes” ended, Bridges became addicted to crack cocaine and methamphetamines and started dealing drugs to support his addiction. In 1989, he was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting drug dealer Kenneth Clay eight times. The shooting occurred at a “crack house,” where Bridges had been living and using drugs for weeks. In 1990, a jury acquitted him.

In 1992, Bridges was arrested again after police officers found illegal drugs and a loaded gun in his car. In an interview with The Fix, he said of crystal meth, “that drug nearly destroyed me. I was constantly shooting it for eight months straight.” He’s been sober since 1993.

On “Celebrity Big Brother,” eleven houseguests from all different walks of life (athletes, reality television stars, actors, and musicians), will live together with no access to the outside world, while their every move is recorded by cameras and broadcast on the Paramount Plus live feeds.

Bridges Was Molested By His Publicist As a Kid

When Bridges was 11 and 12 years old,” his adult male publicist molested him several times. He wrote about the abuse in his memoir, “Killing Willis: From Diff’rent Strokes to The Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted.”

When “Diff’rent Strokes” did an episode on child sexual abuse, his co-stars didn’t know how close the story was to home for him. “I didn’t let on that the material in the script upset me,” he wrote in his memoir (via USA Today). “That was a very hard week for me, and I pushed my feelings down, hard.”

In his book, Bridges says that his mom went after his abuser with a butcher knife when she found out about the abuse. But in an interview with The Fix, he tells a different story about his father. “I tried to tell my parents about it. But when my father believed that guy (his abuser) over me, I wanted to get even with my dad and destroy him. When I discovered there were drugs around, I decided to do it that way—not realizing that it would destroy me and not him,” Bridges said.

Bridges Got a Restraining Order Against His Ex-Girlfriend

In 2018, Bridges got a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Hill. “This girl Melissa Hill is not telling the truth about anything it so sad when you have to break it off with a person who just wants to argue all a time so when. I break it off she wants to tell lies on me it’s so sad that someone has to be this way,” Bridges wrote on Twitter in July 2018.

According to The Daily Mail, Bridges alleged that Hill tweeted about him 8,000 times after their breakup and said he had brain damage and shouldn’t be hired. He claimed he was worried that Hill might hurt him, his family, or his dog. The outlet reported that Hill responded, “I’m no threat to him and the part that I might hurt his dog is ridiculous and he knows it.”

Bridges was married to Dori Bridges from 1998 to 2012. They have a 23-year-old son, Spencir, together. He also has a daughter, Bo J. Rushing, from a previous relationship.

