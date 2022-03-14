Todrick Hall Speaks Out About Why He ‘Avoided Press’ After ‘Big Brother’

After placing second during the “Celebrity Big Brother” season finale on February 23, YouTuber and performer Todrick Hall canceled all press interviews.

Hall had exited the “Celebrity Big Brother” house to find that many of the evicted houseguests and a large portion of the “Big Brother” fanbase were angry with his behavior on the show. He did not address any of the backlash against him until a March 13 Instagram post.

In the Instagram photo, Hall’s back is to the camera as he looks out over an empty theatre. “This has been the hardest month and 1/2 of my life, but tonight my 7th World Tour kicks off in Seattle. I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” he wrote in the caption.

The purposeful capitalization of the word “paid” is a reference to resurgent rumors that Hall has failed to properly compensate his dancers and other employees in the past.

Hall Acknowledged He is ‘Not Always Nice’

Hall continued in the caption to say that he will be commenting on his “Celebrity Big Brother” experience once his tour has begun.

“I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it. Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it,” he wrote.

He then acknowledged that he knows some of his behavior in the house may have been disappointing to some. “I am a human being, a real one…I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be. I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately. I thank YOU, each and everyone of you who has stood beside me through those mistakes,” he wrote.

He added that he will “address things in my own way and in my own time.”

‘Big Brother’ Fans Reacted to Hall’s Post

On a Reddit thread discussing Hall’s first public mention of “Celebrity Big Brother” post-season, fans were unimpressed by the post.

One Reddit user commented on Hall claiming he avoided press for his mental health, writing, “But no care for Shanna’s mental health when taunting her with real life trauma out the door.” The comment referred to Hall repeating a phrase that a home invader said to Shanna Moakler.

“It would break his brain to confront the fact that he’s not a good person,” another Reddit user wrote. “Basically reads as ‘i will only talk to people who like me, pay to see me and will tell me what i want to hear,'” another user wrote.

