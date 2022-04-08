Todrick Hall Shares Scathing ‘Note to My Haters’ Online

While a houseguest on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Todrick Hall said some things about Shanna Moakler and other contestants that upset the “Big Brother” fanbase.

The hashtag #TodrickExposedparty began trending on Twitter. Old skeletons from Todrick’s closet, such as allegations that he hadn’t properly compensated dancers, began to resurface. After the “Celebrity Big Brother” finale, Todrick canceled all press interviews related to his time on the show.

On April 7, Todrick took to Instagram to call out his haters. “Do you know what my least favorite part of “fame” is?” The post begins. “Having a bunch of hypocritical strangers on the internet trying to convince you to AGREE with them about who THEY think you are, and being mad that you won’t. I am a human being, I make mistakes and I learn from them. I will not, however, admit guilt for things I didn’t say and things that aren’t true.”

Todrick continued on to say he will no longer sit by while “shady people run amuck on the internet with their name in my mouth because they have no talent, no past, no future, and most importantly nothing to lose.”

Hall Included a ‘Note to my Haters’ in the Post

The Instagram post included several slides of text, including one that began with “note to my haters.”

“You can write a million false articles about me. You can tell me that my tour will fail. You can claim I “sexually assaulted” you when you and I both know that ever happened. You can try to come for my family, my friends, my ex’s, my future lovers, my house, my car, my wizard of oz room, my payment of my dancers, my body, BRING IT ON,” he wrote.

He continued on to say that he will never be like his haters, as they’ll always just be talking about him while he’ll be “thriving, shining, succeeding, working hard and entertaining the people who aren’t pulled into the drama on toxic social media platforms.”

Hall then admitted that although he isn’t perfect, “I’m not a villain. I’m human. And anybody who’s acting like they’ve never said anything they wouldn’t want the entire world to comment on and judge on is lying to themselves.”

‘Big Brother’ Alums Supported Todrick in the Comments

Although Todrick alienated many of the cast members from his season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” he does still have other “Big Brother” alums in his corner.

Tommy Bracco from “Big Brother 21” commented “Way to SHUT IT DOWNNNN 👏 LOVE YOU” on the Instagram post. Natalie Negrotti from “Big Brother 18” merely commented, “it’s the third slide for me.” JC Mounduix from “Big Brother 20” commented a heart emoji.

Christie Valdiserri, who was supposed to appear on “Big Brother 23” until she tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the season began, also commented. “You’ve changed so many peoples lives. The look in your fans faces every single night is so inspiring – you’re giving them so much hope. Love you ❤️,” she wrote. Christie is currently on tour with Todrick as one of his dancers.

READ NEXT: Fans Think ‘Big Brother’ Alums Are Dating After Instagram Post