Todrick Hall’s Landlords are Suing Him for $60K of Unpaid Rent

Entertainer and “Celebrity Big Brother” alum Todrick Hall’s landlords are suing him for $60,000 of unpaid rent, according to a lawsuit obtained by Us Weekly.

Us Weekly reports that the owners of the five-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks, Avi and Orna Lavian, served Hall with a pay or quit notice on March 3. Hall, 36, had agreed to make payments of $30,000 a month to the owners.

In a YouTube video posted in February 2021, Hall claimed to have bought the home. “I have been wanting to buy a home for a very long time and this is a dream come true,” he says at the beginning of the video, which is titled “Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR.”

Heavy has reached out to Hall for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Hall Talked About Owning a Home on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

While a houseguest on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Hall talked about owning a home on the live feeds. He mentioned that he needed to stop saying yes to “small opportunities” like “Big Brother,” claiming that he had just bought a house and had high mortgage payments.

While Hall was on the show, several people from the “Big Brother 23” cast stayed at his residence. Hall became friends with members of the BB23 cast, specifically The Cookout alliance after he invited them to a party following the season finale.

“Big Brother” fans have taken to Twitter to joke that Hall will now be calling The Cookout trying to collect rent for the time they spent at his home. “Todrick calling The Cookout, looking for the back rent they owe him, so he can pay the back rent he owes his landlord, like…,” one tweet reads.

Todrick calling The Cookout, looking for the back rent they owe him, so he can pay the back rent he owes his landlord, like… pic.twitter.com/fJ3wIwXjt3 — Cruz (@LostNdConCruzed) March 31, 2022

Todrick on the phone to The cookout demanding they pay rent for occupying his house pic.twitter.com/hfFL0BIKBL — yas (@Adoomies3) March 31, 2022

Hall is Currently on Tour

Hall is currently on a world tour that kicked off on March 12 in Seattle, Washington and is set to conclude at the end of May.

On March 12, Hall took to Instagram to say he was waiting until his tour began to make a statement about his time on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees. I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it,” the musician and choreographer wrote on Instagram.

After canceling all press interviews following the “Celebrity Big Brother’ finale, Hall spoke to Entertainment Tonight after his tour began.

“I think my biggest regret is ever letting the lines of game and reality blur together, and ever saying anything negative to somebody. I actually liked everybody in the house,” he said about his time on the show.

He added that he and Miesha Tate, the winner of “Celebrity Big Brother,” “still talk and text every day.”

READ NEXT: Shanna Moakler Gives Shocking Pregnancy Update