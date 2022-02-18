Todrick Hall Throws Shade at Past ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner

Todrick Hall has angered “Celebrity Big Brother” fans with some of the comments he’s made on the live feeds, including criticizing Shanna Moakler’s clothing choices.

On February 16, the YouTuber and “American Idol” alum started talking about singer Tamar Braxton who won season 2 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Todrick said of Tamar, “It’s so funny because I think her personality sometimes supersedes her talent and sometimes people focus on that. She is deemed ‘extra’ and stuff. She’s basically, like to me, a gay man or drag queen trapped in a woman’s body.”

He also praised Tamar’s talents, saying, “There’s not a note I know of that she can’t sing.”

On a Reddit thread, “Celebrity Big Brother” viewers expressed their distaste for Todrick’s comments about Tamar. “The implications of “drag queen trapped in a woman’s body” are so gross and disheartening,” one Reddit user wrote.

“It’s like he forgot that he’s being filmed 24/7 and the people he talks about won’t see the footage,” another wrote.

Tamar Reacted to Todrick’s Comments

Tamar took to Twitter to say that she wasn’t going to drop Todrick as a friend over comments he made on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“I’m not falling out with my REAL friend over a TV show!! We will talk when he leave(s) the house. This is all terrible 💔,” she tweeted.

Tamar also tweeted a video of Todrick saying, “I’m going in, b*****,” which she says he sent her right before going on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“I doubt that he means what he’s saying. He sent me this RIGHT before going into the house. That place can bring the crazy out of people when they really wanna win! I’m sure it’s all just game.. at least i hope 🤞,” she captioned the video.

Todrick Has Let Other Secrets Spill on the Live Feeds

Todrick has gotten some negative attention for other things he has discussed in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

According to the Twitter account @JokersBBUpdates , Todrick said he has gotten in trouble in the past for not paying people to edit his YouTube videos. But he said he had never promised to pay the editors in the first place.

“Seems on brand that he doesn’t value other people’s time or work. But his talk of morals & ethics goes out the window when he knows these people are expecting to get paid & he doesn’t clarify or just pay them. He instead knowingly capitalizes on their misunderstanding,” one Twitter user wrote about Todrick’s comments.

In 2019, Todrick faced backlash after he was accused of deliberately not paying dancers and other employees. Todrick denied that the allegations were true.