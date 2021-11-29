Tiffany Pollard Addresses ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Rumors

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Rumors about the cast have already begun to swirl. One name that keeps coming up is television personality Tiffany Pollard, who became a household name after appearing on the VH1 reality show “Flavor of Love” in 2006. Pollard appeared on the UK version of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2016.

Pollard revealed to Popculture that CBS hasn’t contacted her about being on the new season, but that she’d be interested if they did. “It’s flattery, just knowing that people want me in that particular show. But, it doesn’t give me any stress…it’s just kind of cool that my name is still stirred up and people want me in there. So, I mean, hopefully, they’ll take heed and call me,” Pollard said.

The “Flavor of Love” alum said that she’s been getting lots of messages asking her about the upcoming season. Rihanna even commented on one of her Instagram posts, asking whether she’s heading into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

Pollard Says Rumors About Her Demanding a High Salary Aren’t True

Before season 2 of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2019, there was a rumor going around that Pollard was slated to appear on the show but dropped out. According to Soap Dirt, an insider at CBS leaked the rumor that Pollard was demanding to be paid $1 million for appearing on the show.

Pollard told PopCulture that the rumor was “so not true.” TMZ reported that the contestants on season 2 of “Celebrity Big Brother” were each paid $100,000. The winner also received a $250,000 prize.

While a guest on the podcast “Trading Secrets“, Elena Davies, who appeared on “Big Brother 19” in 2017, opened up about how much contestants on traditional “Big Brother” get paid. Houseguests get a $1,000 stipend for each week they appear on the show. Evicted jury members still get paid.

The grand prize for “Big Brother 23” was the highest it’s ever been – $750,000. Previously, winners won $500,000.

When Will the ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Cast Be Announced?

Fans may still have a while to wait before the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast is announced. “Celebrity Big Brother 2” premiered on January 21, 2019 and the cast was announced on January 13, 2019. The first season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premiered on February 7, 2018 and the cast was announced on January 29, 2018.

If this precedent is continued, the cast announcement will come about a week before the season premiere. We can probably expect a cast reveal in early February or late January 2022.

Is Hannah Chaddha Being Erased from The Cookout?

21-year-old Hannah Chaddha was one of six members of the historic Cookout alliance on “Big Brother 23.” She was the last member to be brought into the alliance but played an integral role in its success.

The official “Big Brother” Twitter account posted a video reminiscing about the alliances of season 23. Chaddha was notably absent from the section about the Cookout. She retweeted the post, writing, “it’s being erased from the cookout for me 🥴 big yikes.”

Fans came to Chaddha’s defense in the comments. “Leaving my baby girl out of the edit is straight garbage,” one Twitter user wrote.

