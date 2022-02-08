‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Veto & Eviction Spoilers for 2/7/22

Tonight on “Celebrity Big Brother,” it’s time for another live vote and eviction.

In last night’s episode, Head of Household and former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick nominated comedian Chris Kattan and Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu for eviction. Mirai is Chris Kirkpatrick’s real target. Chris Kattan, who seems to be mostly sleeping and eating cake in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, is just a pawn.

Chris Kirkpatrick’s ally Miesha Tate wanted him to target Carson Kressley this week. But Chris, who gets along well with Carson, didn’t think that was best for his personal game. The veto competition will take place live on tonight’s episode. If the veto gets used, will Miesha convince Chris to put Carson on the block? Or will he refuse, potentially creating a rift in their relationship?

Plus, who will become the second evictee of the season? Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

9:05: Head of Household Chris Kirkpatrick knows that Mirai is close with his alliance members Miesha and Todrick. But he’s not close with her and doesn’t talk game with her, which is why she’s his target.

9:06: Carson tells Chris Kattan that he thinks he’s definitely safe this week, even though he’s on the block.

