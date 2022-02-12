The Results of the Third ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Eviction

On February 11, a third houseguest was evicted from the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

During her second HOH reign of the season, Miesha Tate finally had a chance to go after her number one target, Carson Kressley. She nominated Carson and Cynthia, hoping to keep her nominations the same.

But Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler, who were both supposed to be in Miesha’s alliance, started talking about turning against Miesha and fighting to keep Carson. When Shanna won the power of veto, they made the risky decision to have Shanna take Carson off the block. They hoped that Miesha would pick Todd Bridges as a replacement nominee and they could vote to evict him, keeping both Carson and Cynthia safe.

But Shanna using the veto on Carson sent a clear message to Miesha and she knew that she could no longer trust her or Chris. Miesha chose her former ally Chris as the replacement nominee, saying she felt it was the decision she was forced to make.

Chris Kirkpatrick Wasn’t Upset He Was Put on the Block

Shanna felt bad that her actions landed her ally Chris on the block, but Chris had no regrets. He told Shanna that her actions flipped the house and showed everyone that any of them could be Miesha’s next target.

Chris and Shanna agreed that making a big move was their only option unless they wanted to stand by and let Miesha pick them off one by one. Chris even refused to promise Miesha that he would vote Carson out, saying in the diary room that he didn’t want to lie to Miesha’s face. But him not giving her a straight answer about voting Carson out was a red flag for Miesha. She started to suspect she couldn’t trust Chris even before Shanna blindsided her at the veto ceremony.

Chris Vs. Cynthia — Who Got Evicted?

Todd Bridges and Cynthia got into a heated fight over Todd’s vote. Todd was still holding a grudge against Cynthia for voting to evict him over Teddi Mellencamp. But Todd still voted to evict Chris Kirkpatrick as did the entire rest of the house.

The NSYNC founding member became the third evicted houseguest of the season. In his exit interview, he told Julie Chen Moonves that he expected to be evicted but was somewhat surprised that Shanna Moakler didn’t vote for him to stay.

Julie asked Chris why he took such a big risk in the game and essentially ended up backdooring himself. “It just felt like there was one side of the house that was controlling everything and even though I was on that side of the house, it wasn’t fun,” he said. “I wanted to take a chance and shake it up.”

READ NEXT: What Happened to Chris Kattan on ‘Celebrity Big Brother?’