‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Week 2 Power of Veto Spoilers

In the February 9 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Miesha Tate became Head of Household for the second time this season.

Miesha nominated Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey for eviction. She and her ally Todrick have been wanting to target Carson for a while. When Chris Kirkpatrick was HOH, they tried to convince him to nominate Carson, but he wanted to target Mirai instead. Now that Miesha has all the power again, she’s set her sights on the “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum.

But last time Carson was on the block, he won the power of veto and used it to save himself. Did he do the same this week? Read on to find out who won the power of veto.

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITON.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

Shanna Moakler was selected to participate in the veto competition and she won her second power of veto of the season. Although Shanna and Chris Kirkpatrick are technically in an alliance with Miesha, they’re more loyal to each other and don’t want Miesha running the game. They both get along with Carson and don’t want him out of the house.

On the live feeds on February 9, Shanna and Chris Kirkpatrick talked to Carson about the veto. Shanna said she’s planning to use the veto to take Carson off the block. Chris Kirkpatrick told Carson that Todd would be the replacement nominee and that they would get Lamar to help them vote Todd out over Cynthia.

Chris Kirkpatrick wants either himself, Shanna, or Carson to win the next HOH and put Todrick and Miesha on the block.

Will Shanna Using the Veto Backfire?

If Shanna goes through with her plan to use the power of veto on Carson, it will alienate Miesha and Todrick. As long as either Shanna or someone she’s working with wins the next HOH, it could work out for her. But if Todrick wins the next HOH, he and Miesha could decide to target Shanna for going against their plan to evict Carson.

Still, it’s not a bad game move on Shanna’s part to save Carson. Evicting him is really only in Miesha and Todrick’s best interest at this point. If Carson stays in the game, he’ll always go after Miesha and Todrick before he’ll go after Shanna or Chris Kirkpatrick. And if they can manage to keep both Cynthia and Carson in the house this week, Shanna and Chris Kirkpatrick will be in a good position to take Todrick and Miesha down.

Could Chris Kattan Skate Through to the Finals?

In the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, comedian Chris Kattan has been eating and sleeping more than strategizing and scheming. When he was on the block next to Olympian Mirai Nagasau, he told his fellow houseguests that he thought Mirai should stay and he should go.

Could this level of apathy about the game get Chris Kattan far? It’s possible that if he keeps lying this low, Chris Kattan will make it to finale night.

Tune in for the next live eviction on Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

