‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Power of Veto Spoilers

On the February 14 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” the house unanimously voted to evict Shanna Moakler.

With Shanna out the door, Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey were left vulnerable, even though they’d helped facilitate their former ally’s eviction. As the outgoing head of household, Carson was not able to compete in the next HOH competition.

Who won the HOH competition and who did they decide to target? And did the power of veto competition change anything? Read on to find out but beware of spoilers.

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD COMPETITION, THE NOMINATIONS, AND THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITON.

Who Did the HOH Nominate?

Todd Bridges won his first competition of the season and became the new HOH. This was great news for Miesha Tate, not only because Todd is loyal to her but because although she promised Carson safety for a week, Todd made no such promise.

Todd nominated Carson and Lamar Odom for eviction with Carson being the ultimate target. The biggest threat to Todd’s plan was the possibility of Cynthia Bailey winning the veto. If Cynthia won, she would save Carson and Todd would be forced to select Todrick or Miesha as the replacement nominee.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

Luckily for Todd, Miesha won the Power of Veto. She will almost certainly keep nominations the same and finally get what she’s wanted for the entire game — to see Carson evicted.

With another competition win on her resume, Miesha has arguably played the best game of the remaining players. She’s won the most competitions, has kept Todd and Todrick loyal to her, and even stayed on good terms with the players she’s targeted, like Carson and Cynthia.

Miesha’s best chance of making it to the final two is to continue winning competitions as Todrick is probably the only person who would take her to the finals. If Miesha and Todrick do make it to the final two together, Miesha is almost certain to win.

Evicted houseguests Teddi Mellencamp, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Shanna Moakler have all expressed frustration with Todrick’s dirty gameplay and are unlikely to give him their jury vote.

Will Chris Kattan Get to Vote for the Winner?

On the February 11 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” it was revealed that comedian Chris Kattan had voluntarily left the show early. The standard “Big Brother” rules don’t allow houseguests who quit to vote in the finale.

Sharon Tharp, the managing digital editor for Us Weekly, tweeted, “CBS confirms to me that Chris Kattan will not be voting in the finale.” That means that there will be an even number of jurors, which could result in a tie. It’s also possible that the viewers will be given a vote as was the case in “Big Brother 11.” The audience became the final juror after Chima Simone was expelled from the game.

