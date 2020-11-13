‘Big Brother’s’ Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin Threatened a Castmate’s Family

In researching Mike “Boogie” Malin’s other run-ins with the law after his latest DUI/drug possession arrest came to light, we discovered that earlier this year, Malin was arrested for threatening Dr. Will Kirby, his former best friend and alliance-mate inside the Big Brother house. The two played on seasons two and seven together and were a popular alliance among fans. But things took an ugly turn in recent years. Here’s what you need to know about what happened.

It Started Several Years Ago

According to a petition for a restraining order Kirby filed against Malin, Chilltown started to fall apart when they were asked to appear on The Amazing Race in 2017 or 2018. Season 31 of the show was made up of all reality TV pairs, so Malin and Kirby were a natural ask. But Kirby, who is a licensed dermatologist and the Chief Medical Officer at aesthetic dermatology group LaserAway, did not want to appear on the show and declined.

“Will declined and Mike became enraged because this meant that he wouldn’t be on the show either,” the petition stated. “Mike sent disturbing text messages to Will during this time, but Will blocked his calls and texts hoping that the problem would go away. And it did for a time. Will has not spoken to Mike on the phone in probably one and a half to two years and hasn’t seen Mike in-person in probably seven or more years (possibly as long as nine years).

Then things were quiet for a couple of years, but then in August 2019, Will “received very threatening emails from Mike threatening the lives of his children at the school with a picture of Will’s daughter’s youth basketball team and a gun as well as language referencing schools, ‘target shooter’, the NRA (National Rifle Association), the 2nd Amendment, and recently murdered musicians. Will recognized the seriousness of the photograph and that he and his family were in immediate danger. Will immediately went to LAPD police station (Pacific Division). An investigative report was led per Will’s request but Will didn’t get to speak to the detective directly. Will and his attorney contacted the FBI.”

Kirby also said that his brother Ian and mother-in-law Sue Brodie received threatening and worrisome texts and emails from Malin.

Because the restraining order could not be filed immediately (because it takes several days), “Will and his wife, for fear for their lives, put themselves and their children in one room of their home, turned off all the lights, slept on the floor, placed bats and a golf club next to their beds, locked and barricaded the door. Their niece who was staying with them left the home for the night. That night Ian received threatening texts from Mike with graphic pictures of a gun

aimed at the head of Will’s six-year-old daughter and a gun aimed at the head of Will’s wife.”

One of Malin’s threatening texts to a friend of Kirby’s read, “Will and his family are going to pay a hard lesson for the disrespect he showed me” and others talked about guns and going to Kirby’s daughter’s school, which was mentioned by name.

Malin Aas Arrested and Charged with Making Felony Criminal Threats

Malin was arrested in August 2019 and charged with making felony criminal threats. He was released on $50,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for November 16, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic halting a lot of court appearances, the preliminary hearing date has been pushed back multiple times, so it is unknown if the hearing will actually take place.

In June 2020, Malin posted a video that BBSpoilerFan posted to Twitter in which Malin said, “Chilltown is disbanded. I don’t speak to that other motherf*cker. Not a good person, not a good person at all. I’m done with his *ss.”

In the interim since his arrest for threatening Kirby, Malin was arrested in August 2020 for driving under the influence, having an open alcohol container, unlawfully texting, and possession of a drug without a prescription. His hearing for that case is scheduled for February 2021.

