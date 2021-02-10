‘Big Brother’s’ Christie Murphy Glad She Was Cut From ‘The Challenge’ Cast

In recent years, The Challenge has started recruiting reality stars from other shows. Big Brother alums who have competed on the MTV series include Paul Calafiore, Da’Vonne Rogers, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat. But one alum who was supposed to be on the current season, “Double Agents,” was cut at the last minute — and she couldn’t be more thankful that she was cut. Find out why Christie Murphy’s life would be completely different if she had gone on this year’s Challenge season.

If Murphy Had Gone on ‘The Challenge,’ She Wouldn’t Have Met Her Soulmate

On a recent episode of the “Hello Friends” podcast hosted by Big Brother all-star Nicole Anthony and her friend Eric Curto, Murphy regaled the hosts with a story about how when MTV called and told her she wasn’t going to be on The Challenge, she felt weirdly calm and at peace.

Murphy said she was packed and ready to go and was at her going-away dinner with her family when MTV called saying she was cut from the cast.

“For some reason, I wasn’t upset and [my family] was like, ‘Why aren’t you crying? Why aren’t you devastated right now?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know,’ I felt such a sense of calm and peace.”

She went on to say that if she had been cut from Big Brother at the last minute, it “would have been like hide the alcohol, hide all the pills” because she would have been really upset.

“For this, I was like, I don’t know, I just have a very strange feeling this I was like I don’t know I just that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland, it wouldn’t have happened … I was like, “I’m telling you, I think I’m gonna like meet my soulmate this week or something, like kind of joking.”

“Three days later I met Jamie,” said Murphy.

Jamie and Christie Are Moving In Together

Murphy revealed that a mutual friend set them up and “she’s the one.” In a recent Instagram post of them together, Murphy wrote, “YOU; I knew you were out there.”

“When the universe wants you to meet the person it’s gonna happen when you’re not really looking,” Murphy said on the “Hello Friends” podcast, adding, “She’s awesome, she’s actually moving to Jersey, she’s moving in with me this weekend, it’s official. … I live in Jersey, the house that I was just talking about that I bought, that’s where I still live. She’s from Brooklyn and now she moved two bridges over to me, so yeah, actually, our official moving day is Monday, but we’ve been slowly moving her in.”

Jamie stays pretty private on social media, so we don’t know much about her, but she did tweet a cute photo of Murphy recently.

MY FAVORITE NUMBER GOES TO YOU… NUMBER 8 you make me feel great pic.twitter.com/WoEfpyExGM — HeyJayMay (@Hey_JayMay) December 31, 2020

Indeed, Murphy said of her girlfriend, “She’s so funny, she’s so private like she’s the opposite of me. I’m like ‘a star is born!’ and she’s like, ‘OK, chill, I’m going back to work.”

