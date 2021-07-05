‘Big Brother’ Stars React To Christie Valdiserri’s Sudden Exit From Show

Several “Big Brother” stars are speaking out following a surprising, last-minute cast change just two days before the Season 23 premiere.

Amid the announcement that Christie Valdiserri will not compete in the “BB23” game due to a positive COVID-19 test, several past stars from the CBS reality competition took to social media to express regret that she won’t get a chance to share her story. She will be replaced by alternate player Claire Rehfuss.

Valdiserri Received Support From Past ‘Big Brother’ Stars

Valdiserri shared a message on the Big Brother Instagram page to reveal that she is vaccinated and has “no idea” how she contracted COVID, but that she feels fine. Her early exit prompted a huge response from other members of the “Big Brother” family.

“You’re incredible Christie!!” wrote “Big Brother” Season 21 star Tommy Bracco. “We never know why these things happen to us but in hindsight, it will definitely make sense!!! Keep your chin up and know that you ALREADY MADE A DIFFERENCE people’s lives.”

“Man this video absolutely breaks my heart,” added Season 21’s Nick Maccarone. “Just knowing the grueling process, keeping the secret of being on, only for it to be taken away a couple days before the show. I am so sorry.”

“Wow can’t believe this,” wrote “Big Brother“ alum Christie Murphy. “I was so ready to be rooting for you beautiful. But yes, everything happens for a reason. Get well soon!”

“So much love for you, beauty,” added “Big Brother” all-star player star Nicole Anthony.

“We love you,” Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly Villegas wrote to Valdiserri.

Some “Big Brother” stars suggested that Valdiserri should get an automatic pass to join next season of the CBS summertime reality show.

“Awe dang,” wrote “Big Brother16” star Caleb Reynolds. “Sorry to hear this. Maybe we will see ya on the next season.”

“They gotta put her on next season,” added Season 16 champ Derrick Levasseur. “She’s [clearly] representing something more than herself. Hopefully she gets the call.”

Valdiserri Had Hoped to Raise Awareness About Alopecia

Valdiserri was slated to be a fierce competitor in the “Big Brother” house. According to her bio posted by Entertainment Weekly, the model and dancer suffers from the hair loss syndrome Alopecia. She became the first bald model to pose for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. Valdiserri already had a large social media following due to her modeling career and work as an Alopecia advocate.

In her video message, the 27-year-old Philadelphia native said, “Whether you’re just finding out about Alopecia or you know what Alopecia is, you know that we’re unstoppable.”

Valdiserri is not the first “Big Brother” player to lose a spot on the show due to COVID. Season 19 winner Josh Martinez was unable to compete on last summer’s edition of the CBS reality show because he tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Martinez revealed he was in a sequester house for 15 days before he was dismissed from the show.

“I did get COVID a month before so I did get sick,” he admitted. “I was sick for like two weeks. It was the worst. I felt the worst I ever have in my life. So I was sick but I thought at that point I was fine.”

Martinez explained that he took rapid COVID tests and received three negative tests before flying out to California to begin a pre-show sequester period. He sequestered for two weeks and participated in pre-show photo sessions, but two days before the “Big Brother: All-Stars” premiere in August 2020, Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 once again and was dropped from the show. He told ET he was “heartbroken.”

