‘Big Brother’ Alum Slams Show

A former “Big Brother” player is speaking out about the current state of the show.

In a new interview, “Big Brother 16” houseguest Christine Varner said she hasn’t tuned in to the CBS reality show this summer. The former reality star, who was known as Christine Brecht during her season, told the website Nikki Sin that the show has changed for the worse in the seven years since she competed on it.

“I’m sadly not [watching],” Christine told the outlet. “The show has kind of lost the magic since I went on it.”

While she’s no longer a fan of the show, Christine did reveal that she has been in contact with ousted “BB23” player Brandon “Frenchie” French and noted that she appreciates “the fact that he played hard, and he seems like a genuine person.”

She also gave “Big Brother” credit for giving her the “strength” to leave the unhappy marriage she was in seven years ago. Christine revealed that she is not in touch with most of her “Big Brother 16” castmates — which included Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Frankie Grande, and Derrick Levasseur — with the exception of a few on social media.

This is Not the First Time Christine Has Slammed Big Brother

Christine made it far in the “Big Brother 16” game and was even part of the jury in the season that crowned Derrick Levasseur the winner. But her new interview is not the first time that she has talked negatively about “Big Brother.”

In July 2020, Christine posted a lengthy Twitter thread in which she stated that portions of the CBS reality show are scripted, especially the Diary Room sessions that were filmed when she was on the show in 2014.

“My DR sessions were 100% production written by around week 5,” Christine wrote. “I was getting so frustrated with them making me say stuff I didn’t believe in, or NOT how it happened…Like they made me say sentences VERBATIM. If I got one word off I had to start over. I would get pissed off obviously and not be as nice. I would be in there for hours at a time.”

Christine added that producers “brought up the contract” that she signed and would keep her in the Diary Room “for three hours until I said it.”

She also suggested that producers would feed certain players information to sway the game.

“They say things specifically for you to be suspicious to other people through questions,” she tweeted. “That’s how I knew Derrick and Cody were coming for me for a couple weeks. And how they feed info to favorites to make them look ‘brilliant.”

Christine is Not the Only Big Brother Alum Who’s Not Watching Season 23

While Christine is not watching “Big Brother” anymore, a much more recent player is also not tuning in this season – at least not until the end. Early evictee Frenchie told CinemaBlend that he isn’t planning to watch the rest of Season 23 now that he’s home.

“I haven’t,“ he said when asked if he was watching his fellow housemates battle for the $750,000 grand prize. “It’s not that I don’t have interest in it, just… I will tune into the finale.”

Frenchie did say he is “rooting” for all of his housemates to do well in the “Big Brother“ game even if he isn’t tuning in.

“You gotta decompress,” he explained of his decision to stay away from the “Big Brother” world for a while.

READ NEXT: Julie Chen Reveals Big Brother Hosting Future