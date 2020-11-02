‘Big Brother’ Fan Unloads on All-Star During Instagram Live Video

With another Big Brother season in the books, there is always going to be some fallout and some damage control for houseguests who said things controversial or hateful on the live feeds. One houseguest receiving a lot of backlash over her comments is Christmas Abbott, who talked about fearing she would get “shot” by Da’Vonne Rogers or Bayleigh Dayton the week she nominated them for eviction when she was Head of Household.

Fans took umbrage with this, calling it a “microaggression” toward the two Black women in the house. There has been a little bit of back and forth since Rogers saw the video of Abbott talking about her and Dayton to Nicole Franzel, with Rogers calling Abbott a “one-foot felon”, which is a reference to Abbott’s previous arrest, and then fellow houseguest Janelle Pierzina laughing at that comment and Abbott’s mom jumping in to drag Pierzina’s daughters on Instagram.

Well, Abbott has finally addressed the issue in an Instagram live video where she says she’s learning and trying to educate herself — and one fan unloaded on Abbott during the video.

One Fan Called Abbott a ‘Racist Piece of Sh*t B*tch’

During Abbott’s Instagram live video on Monday, November 2, Abbott apparently thought she was bringing her Big Brother 19 friend Josh Martinez into the video, but instead let a fan in who proceeded to ask, “Why did you say that Da’Vonne was gonna shoot you? Why did you say Da’Vonne and Bayleigh were gonna shot you, you racist piece of sh*t b*tch?”

Abbott reacted with a look of surprise and alarm and said, “That was so incredibly aggressive.” But she did then start to address the issue that the fan brought up.

Abbott Said She Has Reached Out to Her Fellow Houseguests and She’s Trying to Educate Herself

In the rest of the video, Abbott said that she has reached out to her fellow houseguests to have a conversation about the microaggressions because she wants to do better.

“I want to go ahead and say first and foremost, I have reached out to some of the houseguests to continue that conversation because I can’t make a change if I’m not aware of what my microaggressions were in their perspective,” said Abbott. “So what I want to do is have ask questions about it, I want to have a conversation about it, a healthy conversation, I want conscious conversations, and I want to truly look at what my behavior pattern was and see where I’m wrong and make significant changes with myself and with my family and with society. I can be a better impact in that way.”

She went on to say that she knows that’s probably not what fans want to hear right now — she knows they were looking for more concrete information. But she says it’s important for her to educate herself.

“I’m sorry that anything I said or did was conveyed in any way other than what I intended it to be and that’s just where I am right now,” Abbott finished. “It’s going to take time for me to learn more, but I want to do this. I’m not saying that I’m totally ignorant to anything … I don’t have a lot of answers right now and I have to be honest about that. I’ve reached out to some of the houseguests to open that conversation so I can have a better understanding and be better educated about it.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, there are rumors that CBS is trying to put together Celebrity Big Brother 3 and we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

