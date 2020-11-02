‘Big Brother’ All-Star’s Mom Trashes Cast Member’s Children

The post-show Big Brother 22 drama is the gift that just keeps on giving. The latest chapter is that Christmas Abbott’s mom Barbara waded into the fray. Here’s what she said about Janelle Pierzina’s daughters and what Pierzina said in response.

It All Started Because of Christmas’ Racially-Charged Comments About Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton

During her time as Head of Household, Christmas Abbott put the only two Black women in the house, Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton, on the block for eviction; Dayton was eventually voted out. And in a private conversation about the nominations, Abbott said to Nicole Franzel, “I’m going to get shot. Somebody is going to put a fork in my face,” to which Franzel said, “They’ll stop that,” meaning production would step in, and Abbott replied, “Not if it happens fast enough. I’m scared, and I’m not easily spooked.”

When Rogers got out of the house after the finale, she saw a video of this exchange from the live feeds and tweeted, “I was and AM fully aware of the one-foot felon,” which is a reference to Abbott confronting a woman she thought was sleeping with her boyfriend and then ramming the woman’s car with her SUV. Abbott was subsequently arrested and had to undergo anger management training, pay restitution for the damage, and is on one year of probation.

Janelle Liked Da’Vonne’s Clap Back and Christmas’ Mom Was Not Happy

After Rogers’ tweet, fellow all-star houseguest Janelle Pierzina tweeted, “I’m still over here laughing about Da’Vonne calling Christmas a One Foot Felon. It’s literally the tweet of the day and if post show is this good I may stick around.”

And apparently, Abbott’s mother did not take kindly to that because she later took to Instagram (in an account that has since been deleted) and wrote, “Tell @janellepierzina her brats have mousy rat hair and look stupid. hope they break foot (sic). That’s how a mother feels. don’t take kindly to viscous (sic) nasty posts. Trash my daughter I’ll trash yours.”

Pierzina alerted her followers to the jabs at her daughters, Violet, 8, and Stella, 6, writing, “Christmas’s mom is dragging my daughters on IG saying they have bad hair and she hopes they break their foot. WTF no wonder Christmas is crazy … the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree I guess.”

This is insane. Has there ever been another Big Brother cast where there was this much drama after the show ended? Pierzina is at the heart of a lot of it. Since the finale aired, she has also called Franzel a “second-tier player” who “got what she deserved,” and she said Daniele Donato Briones’ legacy is “tarnished” after all-stars and compared her to Cruelle de Vil, the infamous villain from 101 Dalmations.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, there are rumors that CBS is trying to put together Celebrity Big Brother 3 and we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

