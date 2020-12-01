Why ‘Big Brother’ Fans Are Convinced Two Cast Members Are Hooking Up

Over Thanksgiving weekend, two Big Brother all-star cast members met up in Florida for a night on the town to watch the Mike Tyson fight at a local watering hole — and seeing Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott together outside of the game has fans in a tizzy that they’re hooking up.

The Two Became Good Friends During the Show

At a bar in Florida, Garrett and Abbott posed for a photo with a fan, which then made the rounds on social media. Fans immediately said this must mean the showmance they all thought was secretly happening in the Big Brother house has now bled over into the real world.

“Hmmmmmm. This is interesting! Memphis. Xmas. Hanging together outside of the BB house,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Are Memphis and Christmas a couple now? … they were very flirty while in the BB house — so who knows — I was just curious if they decided to become a couple,” wrote another.

“Wonder if they had laundry time…” wrote a third fan, which is a reference to what the fans thought was a secret code between Garrett and Abbott on the show. Live feed watchers thought the two of them talking about “doing laundry” was code for hooking up.

“How rude of the fan to interrupt their date like that,” wrote a fourth fan.

Hilariously, in an Instagram video, Garrett talked about their little excursion. It sounds like one fan got a little too handsy with him, though he did not specify that it was the fan in the photo.

“I was watching the Tyson fight at a bar at a table and we were standing up rooting on the fighters and a fan — I don’t know if you can call her a fan — basically came up behind me and grabbed my *ss. And I turned around and she goes, ‘I knew it was you! I don’t like you!’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So I guess she’s not a fan, she’s a hater. But if you hate me so bad, first of all, why are you grabbing my *ss? And when you meet someone you don’t really know and maybe you saw them on TV, please don’t tell them the first thing out of your mouth is ‘I don’t like you’ because the next thing out of my mouth… you’re probably not gonna wanna hear it too much. So that was my interesting encounter for the weekend,” said Garrett.

Garrett addressed the suspected showmance in his post-show interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, denying that he and Abbott are anything more than friends.

“I was very adamant about not having a showmance, I have a beautiful and amazing woman at home … me and Christmas have a great relationship. We’re very similar. We’re both Sagitarrius, we both have young boys. I have a great rapport with her and I’m sure we’ll be friends for a really long time,” said Garrett.

Fans Also Put Them on Blast for Not Wearing Masks

In addition to thinking Garrett and Abbott are a couple, a lot of fans were concerned about the number of people in the photo and the fact that no one has a mask on.

“You mean to tell me that they ain’t wearing their masks on? These people are so dumb!” wrote one.

“A full ass bar with no masks anywhere???? Why am i not surprised,” wrote another.

Garrett dismissed those concerns in his Instagram video, saying, “I was at a bar this weekend — everyone lost their minds. Yes, we can go to bars in Florida.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

