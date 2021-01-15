‘Big Brother’ Contestant Marries Fellow Reality Star

Two reality stars came together in holy matrimony this fall, but they’ve only just recently been releasing photos of the big day. Big Brother 17 houseguest Clay Honeycutt and his beautiful bride Ashley Prochazka of Making the Team tied the knot and are sharing all the photos from their nuptials with their fans.

Honeycutt and Prochazka Were Married in October

According to Instagram, on October 16, 2020, Honeycutt and Prochazka said “I do” at the Oak + Ivy wedding and event venue in Aubrey, Texas. The wedding video shows it was a packed house, so hopefully, everyone was being careful before the big day.

There were six groomsmen and seven bridesmaids, with the bridesmaids wearing simple, floor-length black dresses. Prochazka wore a mermaid-silhouette strapless gown and had a long veil in her updo. Honeycutt looked visibly emotional as his bride-to-be walked toward him down the aisle. After the ceremony, it looks like fun times were had by all at their sit-down dinner and reception dance — complete with giant letters spelling out “The Honeycutts” on the dance floor.

“I want to relive this day over and over,” wrote Prochazka on Instagram, adding, “Our wedding day was PERFECT. Our entire team, the location, the weather & all of our people. I can’t keep talking about how blessed we are to have been given the most perfect day by God & surrounded by so much love, with my Dad watching from the best seat in the house. Thank you to EVERYONE that made it all happen.”

Their Reality TV Starts

Honeycutt, 28, was a contestant on Big Brother 17 in 2015. At the time, he was a graduate student at Texas A&M University studying Sports Management, according to his CBS bio.

He was in a showmance during his time in the big Brother house with fellow contestant Shelli Poole, which continued for a brief time after the show wrapped. Honeycutt was the sixth person evicted, finishing in 12th place.

Prochazka is a former college cheerleader from Baylor University who was also a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for a time. She appeared on Making the Team for three seasons — seasons eight, nine, and 10. She didn’t make the team in season eight, but she was successful in season nine and was on the squad. Then in season 10, she was one of the veterans who was not invited back to training camp.

Now, Honeycutt works for Kaleigh Caver’s company The Styling Stewardess. Her bio on the site reads:

A former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Ashley honed her knack for doing hair and makeup while helping her DCC teammates get ready to hit the field. The Baylor grad’s connection to the beauty world originated much longer ago than game day, though. “My aunt and older sister are in the industry,” says Ashley, “so I have always been surrounded by it.” Although Ashley was born and raised in Russellville, Arkansas, she’s mastered the art of the “Texas Tease” and loves creating sophisticated southern looks. When she’s not on the job creating a perfect contour or smoky eye, she enjoys spending time with her three precious teacup Yorkies.

Honeycutt is now an imaging and resection sales manager for Arthrex, a medical device company, according to his LinkedIn profile. They reside in the Dallas area.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

