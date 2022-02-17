Cody Calafiore Speaks Out on Todrick Hall’s ‘Distasteful’ Comments

“Celebrity Big Brother 3” contestant Todrick Hall, 36, received backlash from fans after making insensitive comments after his fellow houseguest, Shanna Moakler.

The “I Like Boys” singer repeatedly took jabs at Shanna, calling her “classless” in last night’s episode and criticizing her clothing choices.

“Big Brother 22” winner Cody Calafiore shared his thoughts on Todrick’s controversial comments on the February 17 episode of his podcast “The Winner’s Circle.”

Cody specifically called out one comment Todrick made during a conversation with Lamar Odom.

In an attempt to convince Todrick to vote against Shanna on eviction night, Todrick stated, “In 2022, do you wanna help some white, blonde girl get to the end?”

Cody told his co-host, “Big Brother” alum Derek Levasseur, that he didn’t like Todrick’s statement “at all,” referring to it as “race-baiting.”

Cody and Derek were both staunch supporters of the “Big Brother 23” alliance, The Cookout, which was created with the mission of crowning the first black “Big Brother” winner.

Cody said on the podcast that there is a clear difference between The Cookout’s motives and Todrick’s motives.

“[The Cookout] was doing it because they wanted a black winner,” Cody said. “Not, we’re really gonna help a white person win?” Cody said, referring to Todrick’s statement. “That’s where we have the issue. I don’t like that at all,” he continued.

Cody went on to call Todrick’s statements “distasteful,” stating, “no one should be doing that. Period. We’re going backward.”

Cody Is ‘Disappointed’ in Carson Kressley

In the February 17 episode of “The Winners Circle,” Cody criticized Carson Kressley’s recent Head of Household reign, stating, “I couldn’t have been more disappointed in how Carson handled his HoH week.”

Carson was crowned the fourth Head of Household in a live competition that took place after the February 11 episode. At the time, Carson was aligned with Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler. Fans expected Carson to target either Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall, but in a sudden twist, Carson ended up back-dooring his ally, Shanna.

“Big Brother” fans weren’t too happy with Carson’s decision and criticized the “Queer Eye” star on social media for letting Miesha and Todrick manipulate him.

Cody agreed that Carson made a series of bad choices during his HoH reign, calling his gameplay “short-sighted” and “misguided.”

“I couldn’t believe that Shanna went home,” Cody said in the episode.

Shanna Moakler on Todrick’s Gameplay

Shanna shared her honest opinion on celebrity houseguest Todrick Hall in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in February 2022.

The mother-of-three described Todrick’s gameplay as “shady,” telling the publication, “That’s the thing about Todrick. He is very, very convincing. He can come across as very sincere, very passionate about things, but I just never trusted him and he knew that too.”

The former beauty pageant winner went on to say that no one in the house respects Todrick’s gameplay because he makes things personal.

“I don’t think anyone respects his gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game,” she told the outlet. “He makes it kind of personal, and I think he’s really just been riding the coattails of Miesha. Yeah, he won one veto, but otherwise, he hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.”

