Cody Calafiore Says Social Media Has Negatively Impacted ‘Big Brother’

In a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Big Brother 22” winner Cody Calafiore said he thinks social media has had a negative impact on the show.

“Big Brother” premiered in the summer of 2000. When the show first aired, social media didn’t exist, which made it pretty easy for contestants to return to their everyday lives after the show. But in recent years, contestants, particularly those who received a less than favorable edit, had to deal with the wrath of the internet after leaving the “Big Brother” house.

Cody said he thinks social media has affected how contestants play the game.

“I think social media has become a very heavy influence on the game, and I don’t think it’s in a positive way,” he told the outlet. “I think it makes people scared to actually do things in the game.”

“Big Brother” requires a bit of deception to make it to the end. Alliances get broken, houseguests break their word, and so on.

Cody told Entertainment Weekly that the houseguests need space to play the game without fearing internet backlash.

“I’m not saying people need to not be a good person, because I think that social media has held people very accountable, which I think is great,” he said. “But I think a lot of people try to play to that outside game. And when you do that, you could then end up coming out of the house and you have to answer to things that really may not have been true to who you were, like you think you need to do something for the fans on the outside and for the game that really ends up ruining your game.”

“Social media has become almost like a court,” he continued. “It’s really tough to put up with when you come out because your head is still going at 100 miles an hour and you think you need to say all the right things.”

In 2020, Cody took home the $500,000 grand prize on “Big Brother 22” (All-Stars).

The New Jersey native spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his unanimous win and evicting Nicole Franzel at final three.

The All-Star told the outlet he did not expect the jury vote to be unanimous.

“I didn’t think it was going to be unanimous whether I sat next to Nicole. I didn’t think it was going to be unanimous [if] I was sitting next to Enzo,” he said. “I was blown away.”

“I did not think it was going to be nine [to] zero at all,” he told the publication.

Cody also spoke about his relationship with Nicole, whom he decided not to take to final two.

Nicole was vocal about feeling betrayed by Cody’s choice to take Enzo to the end. The “Big Brother 18” winner told Cody she couldn’t look at him following his choice to send her to jury.

Cody told Entertainment Weekly that he hopes he can mend the friendship.

“I felt like I was cutting my little sister,” he told the outlet. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my life.”

“I hope it doesn’t affect our relationship,” he continued. “I hope that she can forgive me.”

