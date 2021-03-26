‘Big Brother’s’ Cody Calafiore Would Do Another Reality Show Under One Condition

Two-time “Big Brother” player Cody Calafiore is a “Challenge” legacy — his older brother Paul has appeared on several seasons. In a recent interview, Cody was asked if the MTV show has ever approached him and whether he’d ever go on it. Here is what he’s had to say.

Calafiore Was Asked Once And Almost Appeared On a Season

On an interview for Nicole Anthony’s podcast “Hello Friends,” Calafiore was asked if he’s ever been approached to participate in “The Challenge” and he confirmed that he was actually supposed to be on “War of the Worlds” back in 2019.

“I was asked the first season that [Josh Martinez] went on, I was asked and I was in, I was going to do my physical to go on that season and I think I would’ve been all-in on it then,” said Calafiore.

Indeed, during “Big Brother All-Stars” this past summer, Calafiore said much the same thing to fellow contestant Tyler Crispen, telling Crispen that he decided to drop out of the cast at the last minute. He also said that now, as a 30-year-old, he’s not sure if it’s the smartest move for his physical well-being after the ankle injury he sustained playing professional soccer for the Columbus Crew.

“I know too much about the show. I know a lot about what goes on there physically to a lot of these contestants’ bodies. You see Kaycee [Clark], she just came home with a busted-up knee, needed surgery. My brother came home in shambles, like needed that new stem-cell treatment where they take stuff and inject it … he needed it on his shoulder, his knees, his ankles, he was a mess coming home from ‘The Challenge,'” said Calafiore.

Calafiore Would Only Do It If It Was a ‘Bloodlines’ Season

After seeing how his brother Paul was treated on the show, Calafiore said he doesn’t think “The Challenge” is for him — but if they asked him and Paul to compete together for a “Bloodlines” season, he’d go in a heartbeat.

“It would have to be the right circumstance at the right time, then who knows? If my brother’s there and it’s something like a ‘Bloodlines’ season? I’m not gonna send him there with anybody else!” said Calafiore with a laugh, adding, “I wouldn’t go on ‘The Challenge’ without Paulie. I don’t have that drive to be like let me go on ‘The Challenge’ by myself. If I’m going on ‘The Challenge,’ I’m going with him or I’m not going.”

Calafiore also said that if he and Paul did go on a season together, the other competitors would “be in a lot of trouble.”

“I think people would be in trouble. If you put Paulie and me on a season of a show like that together, people would be in a lot of trouble.”

One thing “Big Brother” fans won’t see Calafiore doing is participating in this summer’s U.S. vs. Canada “Big Brother” boxing event. He was asked, but he said “there’s no way [he] was gonna get in the ring.”

“Enzo [Palumbo\ called me and was like, ‘Bro, I’m doing this boxing match’… and I’m like why did you say yes, Enzo?!” said Calafiore, marveling that Palumbo, at the age of 42, is going to be boxing some of the “beast” guys who are participating. He added, “I’m like, no thanks. I’m past doing that young and stupid s***.”

“The Challenge” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

