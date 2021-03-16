‘Big Brother’ Winner Cody Calafiore Has a New Show

Two-time Big Brother player Cody Calafiore is no stranger to acting when he isn’t busy winning Big Brother: All-Stars. The reality show contestant has a new show debuting later this year on PureFlix called Welcome to Hope. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s a 10-Episode Season With a Stand-Alone Christmas Movie to Follow

According to the Gemelli Films press release, Welcome to Hope is a dramedy about a man looking to find a fresh start after the death of his mother. The description reads:

Welcome to Hope stars Broadway veteran Jon Hacker as Jessie McNeil, a man nearing 30 that returns to his hometown of Hope, NY for a fresh start after his mother Mary (Tara Westwood) passes away. The core cast is rounded out by Taryn Hacker (Magic in Mount Holly), Anthony Pallino (New Dogs, Old Tricks), Al Pagano (The Most Dangerous Man) and newcomers Shelby Putlak and Mike Rob. Notable guest appearances include Cara Maria Sorbello (MTV’s The Challenge<) and Cody Calafiore (the winner of CBS’ Big Brother All-Stars).

The show will air on PureFlix, a faith-based streaming service that showcases “faith and family-friendly media that changes lives, inspires hearts and lifts the spirits of members like you and those you love,” according to its website. A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $75 annually.

Welcome to Hope is currently in production on Long Island, New York, with a release date set for the end of summer 2021. The series is created by an all-female production team led by writer/director Candice Cain and producers Monica Mannix and Amy Minter.

“My team and I are thrilled to bring such a heartwarming, relatable series to PureFlix,” said Cain in a statement. “It has been a very long time since a wholesome, contemporary family show has been available to audiences. I am grateful for PureFlix giving it a chance to be seen.”

“I’m so excited to bring such amazing, relatable stories to new audiences. These are stories and situations that will really resonate with people,” said series star Hacker. “Plus, it is amazing to work opposite of my wife, Taryn.”

This is Calafiore’s 10th Project With Cain

Joy & Hope TrailerGemelli Films Presents a Candy Cain Film for the 2020 Holiday Season, "Joy & Hope." 2020-04-01T15:04:46Z

Calafiore has accumulated quite the acting resume and most of it is because of Cain’s projects. They have worked together on 10 series or TV movies since 2016, including What Happened Last Night, New Dogs, Old Tricks, Ivy & Mistletoe, Joy & Hope, Magic in Mount Holly, Little Cupid, The Maltese Holiday, A Holiday Homecoming, and now Welcome to Hope and a film in pre-production called Days Like This.

His Welcomek to Hope co-star Cara Maria Sorbello has actually been dating Calafiore’s brother Paul Calafiore for years. This will be Cody and Sorbello’s second time working together — they both appeared in A Holiday Homecoming.

Additionally, Calafiore appeared on two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as part of his first time playing Big Brother; the film Set It Up starring Zoey Deutch, Taye Diggs, and Lucy Liu; the film Clinton Road opposite American Idol alum Ace Young; and in guest roles on the TV shows Elementary and The First Wives Club.

Welcome to Hope will be out later this year.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

