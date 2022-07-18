‘Big Brother’ Couple Welcomes Baby

“Big Brother” baby alert! Former houseguests Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have welcomed their third child together. Jessica announced the news in a July 18 Instagram post.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of her holding her newborn in the hospital with Cody by her side.

“Welcome to the world, [Atlas] 🤍 07.16.22. 6lb 1oz,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple released an exclusive statement to Us Weekly shortly after their daughter’s birth.

“From the second we met, we’ve always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream,” the couple told Us Weekly. “Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We’re so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!”

Fans Congratulate Cody & Jessica

Jessica’s followers fled to the comment section of the post to congratulate the BB19 stars on their new addition.

“Watched you guys on BB and seeing the little family and life you’ve created is beautiful ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“So excited for you and your family 💕💕💕💕,” another follower commented.

“Congratulations!!! You’re amazing! ❤️🙌🏼,” a third Instagram user wrote.

A few “Big Brother” alums also commented on the post to congratulate the couple.

“Big Brother 23” houseguest Alyssa Lopez wrote, “Congrats!!!!! ❤️”

Season 21 houseguest Tommy Bracco also congratulated the couple, writing, “This family is the ultimate goals. Congratulations Nicksons!!! 🥰”

Cody & Jessica: Relationship History

The couple met on “Big Brother 19” and were pretty much inseparable from the jump. Despite Cody’s less than favorable reputation in the house, Jessica stood by his side.

After the show, the two continued to date. In October 2018, they tied the knot and in March 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Us Weekly reported in July 2022.

According to Us Weekly, the couple welcomed a second daughter, Carter, in October 2020.

Jessica Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Post

On June 19, Jessica took to Instagram to share a heartfelt Father’s Day post dedicated to Cody.

Jessica included three photos in the post. The post began with a photo of her and Cody, followed by two photos of Cody with their daughters.

She included a sweet caption alongside the post.

“Just going to toot my own horn for a second and say, ‘dang. I know how to pick ‘em!’ 😋,” she wrote, “God gave me you to show me what unconditional love looked and felt like and I gave you more girls so they could experience that same special feeling you give me every day.Never change because we love you SO much! Happy Fathers Day, my love ♥️.”

“Big Brother” fans commented on the post to share their love for the couple.

“I have rooted for you guys on [Big Brother] and have followed your love story. You guys rock! Happy Father’s Day ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“You two were made for each other. ❤️ I knew you would be together forever after watching you on BB! 😍,” another fan commented.

“Literally adore you both since [Big Brother,] a third user added. “I hope they bring you back. Way to stick by Cody through and through. Congratulations you both.”

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother” updates.

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Rachel Reilly Talks ‘Snake in the Grass’ and ‘Big Brother 24’