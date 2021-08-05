PHOTOS: Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Give Sneak Peek at Dream Home Plans

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have big plans.

The “Big Brother” couple — who met and fell in love during “Big Brother 19,” went on to win “The Amazing Race,” married in 2018, and have welcomed two kids, Maverick and Carter, together since then — are building their dream home, and it has been a long work in progress even before breaking ground.

The reality TV lovebirds almost had to pull out of their new construction contract, but now they have an update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessica Shared Photos of the Site of the Couple’s New Home Build

Cody and Jessica have been living in Texas, and they will stay in the Lonestar State with their new home buy. On Instagram, Jessica shared pics of the family of four standing on the land they purchased for their future home in Dallas, Texas. Another photo showcased samples from the color palette for the cabinets and flooring.

“Foundation poured,” the mom of two wrote. “Lumber dropped off. Furniture picked out. Our home starts framing this week! This flat plot of land is going to start looking really different this week.”

Jessica added that the couple expects to close on their new home in January.

“But I wish it was tomorrow because I’m just too excited!” she added.

Several reality stars reacted to the post, including fellow “Big Brother 19” alum Elena Davies, who posted a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Love this for you baby! So happy for you guys!” wrote two-time “Big Brother” player Bayleigh Dayton.

“Ooh pretty!!!” added “Bachelor” alum Lauren Luyendyk.

Jessica Has Shared Updates on the Home Building Process On Her Blog & She Revealed a Setback

Jessica has been talking about her couple’s home build for a while. In April, she shared a video to Instagram as she revealed plans for her and Cody to move into their custom “forever home.”

But in May she gave an update on her It’s NOMB (None of My Business) blog with some bad news. Jessica revealed that she received a call from the building company and was told that the prices for materials increased and that the price of her house would have to be raised.

“Our house price went up an astronomical amount of money and we have just a few days to decide if we would like to move forward with the build or walk away,” she wrote. “We were also told that the house will be built the way we designed it whether we decide to move forward with the build or walk away and I honestly don’t know how I would deal with knowing the house we designed to be our forever home for our family, the house [whose] plot of land we’ve visited at least 50 times and we haven’t even broken ground yet, was built and another family is living in it.”

She added that the worst part of the situation was that they had just closed on their previous house a few days earlier.

In an update posted in May, Jessica revealed that after talking to a friend who specializes in Dallas real estate, he assured her that he “truly believes that our home will be worth double what we’re paying in 10 years.”

“So after a lot of thought, we agreed to the price increase and since then we have broken ground,” she wrote. “They have graded our property and started the plumbing install. “

Jessica added that she and Cody drive by their future neighborhood all the time just to see how everything is developing in the area—and to envision their future there.

“So much of it was farmland this time last year and looks completely different now,” she wrote. “I love seeing the landscape change and imaging our family growing here.”

