The Bravo Stars Competing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022

Here are all the Bravolebrities who will be competing on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2022.

There will be three Bravo stars on “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3 which begins airing on Wednesday, February 2.

The three Bravo stars will join “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, former Playboy model Shanna Moakler, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, former NBA star Lamar Odom and former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

Cynthia Bailey ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Doesn’t Think She’s ‘Gonna Be That Great’ at the Competitions

Cynthia Bailey has done her fair share of reality TV show appearances including her 11 seasons on the Bravo show “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She also appeared on the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

One thing she doesn’t have much experience in is competition shows and she seems to already be counting herself out.

“I don’t plan on really throwing a competition, to be honest, because I don’t think I’m going to have to. I genuinely don’t think I’m gonna be that great at a lot of the competitions anyway,” Cynthia told Us Weekly.

Carson Kressley of ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ & ‘Get a Room’ Thinks His Experience in Hollywood Will Give Built-in Alliances

Carson Kressley, best known for his appearance in the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and his Bravo show “Get a Room” thinks knowing many people in Hollywood will give him a leg-up when it comes to making alliances.

“Alliances on ‘Big Brother’ get very tricky because, you know, you just never know if they’re legit. But, alliance partners … I’ve worked with so many people in Hollywood. I’m thinking I’m going to know some of these people when I get in there. And I’m just gonna look for alliances with people I already know because I know how they roll, ” Carson told Us Weekly.

Kressley has already competed on a reality show having starred on “Dancing with the Stars” season 13 as well as other competition shows like “Celebrity Jeopardy”, “The New Celebrity Apprentice”, “Celebrity Family Feud” and many others.

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Says She’s ‘Not a Great Person With Just Small Talk and Faking It’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp isn’t just known for her four seasons on the show. She’s also the daughter of musician John Mellencamp.

“I feel like when you meet a true friend slash alliance, it feels effortless. You know right away that that is your person. I am hoping there is at least just one person in that house that I feel that exact way about, and feels the same way about me. I’ll just get that natural feeling of just if that is somebody I could imagine spending my time with. I’m not a great person with just small talk and faking it. So, I absolutely feel like when I talk to my person, I’ll know,” Teddi told Us Weekly.

Viewers will be able to watch all their favorite Bravolebrities on the “Celebrity Big Brother” live stream, at least for as long as they last in the house.

