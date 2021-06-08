Fan-Fave ‘Big Brother’ Winner Expecting a Baby

A fan-favorite “Big Brother” winner has exciting news to share — season 10 winner and season 14 runner-up Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea are expecting baby no. 3. Read on for all the details about their growing family plus what Gheesling has been up to recently.

Gheesling and His Wife Made the Announcement on Twitter

Baby #3 on the way – we are all very excited. =) pic.twitter.com/K4BBauQY4O — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) June 8, 2021

Along with a photo of himself, his wife Chelsea and their two sons, Gheesling wrote on Twitter, “Baby #3 on the way – we are all very excited.”

There is no word yet as to if they are having a boy or a girl. The couple are already parents to sons Desmond, 4, and Miles, 3. Gheesling told E! News that during the pandemic, he has been able to spend a lot more time with his boys, which has been really rewarding.

“I’ve been enjoying dad life. With my wife Chelsea’s business taking off during the pandemic, I’ve been fortunate to be able to spend even more time around my boys, which has been amazing,” said Gheesling. “Outside of that, I’ve been focused on growing my daily Twitch broadcast, which has been in development for eight years.”

Gheesling has become quite the popular video game streamer on Twitch, boasting nearly 100,000 followers on his channel where he routinely plays a variety of video games and keeps a stream of humorous and helpful commentary going.

In addition to streaming games, he is also still a “Big Brother” fan. He can be found offering his insights online whenever it airs. In his E! interview, he said that while he knows one day he’ll have to spill the beans about “Big Brother” to his kids, right now they are only going to know him as “daddy.”

“I’d imagine one day my kids will figure out I won a TV show, but I won’t be the one to tell them! ‘Big Brother’ has been such a great part of my life and am so grateful for the experience, but my kids just know me as daddy, so I’m going to keep it that way for as long as I can,” said Gheesling. “Right now my kids are more interested in dinosaurs and knights than watching ‘Big Brother,’ but if they ever do want to watch the show, I’m sure it will be a fun little trip down memory lane.”

He also said that if his kids wanted to go on “Big Brother,” he would “support them in whatever they want to do,” but he thinks they’ll “make their own paths in life.”

Gheesling and his wife Chelsea (nee Niemiec) have been married nearly a decade. They welcomed their first son in July 2016 and their second in March 2018.

Gheesling’s ‘Big Brother’ and Twitch Family Was Quick to Offer Congratulations

On the Twitter post, Gheesling’s “Big Brother” family was quick to offer their words of congratulations.

“Big Brother 16” winner Derrick Levasseur wrote “congrats” and so did Gheesling’s fellow video game streamers Chris Lovasz, Matt Williams, FaZe Sabastian, and 8-Bit Dylan, plus Gamers Outreach founder Zach Wigal.

This is the latest in a string of new additions to the “Big Brother” family. James Rhine welcomed his first child in October; Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson welcomed their second daughter back in October as well; Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed baby No. 2 in November; Diane Henry welcomed her second child in January, Bridgette Dunning welcomed her first child in February, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who recently tied the knot, are expecting their first baby this summer.

Congratulations to the Gheesling family on their impending bundle of joy.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

