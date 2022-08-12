Exclusive: Daniel Durston Talks ‘Big Brother’ Exit & Mistreatment of Taylor Hale

On last night’s episode of “Big Brother,” houseguest Daniel Durston was evicted with an eight to one vote.

The Elvis impersonator knew his game was in trouble after his number one ally, Nicole Layog, was sent packing the previous week. In a last-ditch effort to save his game, Daniel tried to convince the houseguests that his Festie Bestie, Kyle Capener, was a bigger threat. But in the end, he couldn’t rally enough votes to stay.

Heavy had the chance to catch up with Daniel and chat about his eviction.

Was Daniel Surprised by the Votes?

Earlier in the week, a few houseguests, primarily Terrance Higgins, Jasmine Davis, and Indy Santos, seemed onboard to keep Daniel in the game. Jasmine even tried to campaign for Daniel, asking Alyssa Snider if she would consider casting her vote for Kyle.

But on eviction night, only Terrance voted to evict Kyle. Daniel said he was not surprised by how the votes fell, telling us he saw it coming.

“I one hundred percent knew that was going to happen,” he said. “Since Nicole left, I knew I was out next. I actually thought it was [going to] be nine to zero because I [would have respected] if [Terrance] wanted to switch over. But Terrance told me three days before, ‘Dude, I’m one hundred percent giving you my vote because we’re boys,’ and he wanted to show the love that I showed him when he was essentially [going to] go home.”

Usually, when a houseguest is evicted, they exchange hugs with the other players before heading out the door, but Daniel wasted no time saying goodbye to his housemates.

He practically sprinted out the door, hugging only Terrance on his way out.

Daniel spoke to us about his speedy exit.

“Terrance is my boy. I love that guy. He will be my best friend for the rest of my life,” he said. “As much as I know, or hope, that we’ll all get along [after the show], there are certain people that you connect with on a much deeper level personally and [on a game level].”

“He [is] the only one that kept me sane this last week and sparked hope in me,” he continued. “Jasmine [did] too, but she already started transitioning to the other side and I respect that, but Terrance is my boy, and I just wanted to make sure I gave my last hug to the person I trusted most in the house.”

Daniel Talks Mistreatment of Taylor

Daniel received considerable criticism online from fans who felt he mistreated houseguest Taylor Hale.

On the show, the 35-year-old was open about his dislike of the Michigan beauty queen. At one point, during a conversation captured on the live feeds, he told his fellow houseguests that he hated Taylor and that she didn’t deserve to live normally.

On a separate occasion, Daniel blew up at Taylor, telling her not to speak to him until finale night and even blamed her for Paloma’s impromptu departure from the show.

In our interview, Daniel addressed his behavior towards Taylor and tried to explain why he held such a negative opinion of her.

“Ultimately, the live normally thing was specifically for the “Big Brother” world,” he told us. “Obviously, that [is] hard to express, but in no way would I ever want to say that or feel that way in the outside world. That doesn’t justify it but that is what I meant.”

Daniel shared that he wanted to align with Taylor in the first week, but said he allowed other people’s words to influence his opinion of her.

“The first week, I wanted to align with [Taylor] because as soon as I met her, I knew she was a bada** and was [going to] kill this game,” he said. “But on day five or so, when I started talking to people about the replacements, everyone had something negative to say, that she had rubbed them the wrong way. Nicole was the only one who vouched for her and wanted to keep her in the house.”

“First-week HOH is so hard because you don’t know these people, so you have to go with the house,” he continued. “I was being told so many different negative things that I just had to go with it and then Monte doubled down on the Paloma blow-up, so I just had to trust him. He’s very convincing, very persuasive. So from then, because I had so much love and trust in Paloma, my loyalty was with her and Nicole, my emotions got the best of me.”

Daniel said that, in retrospect, he wishes he had handled the Taylor situation differently, admitting he may have been too quick to believe the other houseguests stories about Taylor.

“The Paloma, Monte, [and] and Nicole [situations], I was not there for those moments and that [is] definitely my failure and flaw that I at least didn’t step back and ask the question in front of both of them and kind of get to the bottom of it,” he told us.

“It’s unfortunate that I just trusted the ones I was loyal to, but in that game you have to and it, unfortunately, didn’t work out for me,” he continued.

Daniel Talks Mistreatment of Taylor (Continued).

Daniel also addressed a statement he made about Taylor early on in the season.

During his HOH reign, Daniel said he was afraid Taylor would “explode” if she found out she was being targeted.

The statement upset fans who felt Daniel made an assumption about Taylor based on race.

In our interview, Daniel explained why he made that statement, telling us that he saw himself in Taylor.

“I saw myself in Taylor from the moment I met her,” he said. “[I saw her] being a bada**, a loyal person, a killer player, so I thought, first week, no one wants to go on the block and I thought she would be more vocal about it, [like] I would be, so seeing that in her I knew [it] would be a bad move for me.”

Rewind: Daniel Reveals What He Would Do Differently if He Could Play Again

In our interview, we asked Daniel what he would do differently if he could play “Big Brother” again.

The Ontario native said he would play a less emotional game.

“I would try extra hard to remove emotion, even though that [is] part of who I am,” he said. “Even if I [was] heated, I would want to at least approach it as ‘can we at least discuss this in front of everyone or in a group setting’… as opposed to just saying what I thought in the moment.”

Daniel Shares What He Is Looking Forward to on Finale Night

Daniel also revealed what he is most looking forward to on finale night.

“I’m looking forward to talking to Taylor. That [is] my number one priority,” he told us.

He also said he wants to address anyone who he “hurt or offended on the show.”

“Those are my priorities,” he said. “I think moving forward we all will get along. I feel like Taylor and I did smooth it over, which I’m sure wasn’t aired.”

He continued, “[I definitely want to make] sure I can apologize for specific things as opposed to just saying it for no reason. I look forward to reconnecting with Taylor, for sure.”

