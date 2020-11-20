‘Big Brother’ All-Star Shades Fellow Castmate for ‘Apololying’

America’s Favorite Player Da’Vonne Rogers is having none of what fellow Big Brother 22 houseguest Christmas Abbott is selling. Abbott recently made a video to her fans to tell them she was going to address all the drama from the past season in a new podcast and Rogers is not having any of it.

Abbott’s New Podcast Will Address the Controversy

In her Instagram video, Abbott says she’s launching a new short-series podcast to answer fans’ questions about the season.

“So, I am out of the Big Brother house and I have a lot to share with you guys. I’m just going to go ahead and say this — I do want to answer all your questions and I am going to. I’m going to be releasing a short-series podcast that will be addressing all of the questions, even the controversial ones, in a manner that is respectful, reflective and a way for not only me to grow but hopefully you guys can too,” said Abbott.

“I just want to say a couple of things before I really jump back into my work and social media. I had a great time in the house and I absolutely love every houseguest. I enjoyed each person, even the ones that go to my nerves — and they’re probably not the ones that you think — so very much,” she continued, adding, “It’s easy to grasp things and take them out of context. And it’s easy to scrutinize and judge. My message right now is I want to have conversations, I do not want to have attacks. Not only for me, but every single houseguest period. Ever. Not just 22.”

She also said she is “100 percent” on board with making changes in her life and other people’s lives.

“I am on board, 100 percent, in making changes across the board. Not just in my personal life but in all lives I can reach and influence. I think that as a human race we can do a better job. … we need to start educating ourselves and sharing our education. Passiveness is not OK,” said Abbott.

Rogers Called Her Out for Monetizing Her Apology

Y’all better not let her gain a QUARTER for sitting in front of a camera apoloLYING… smh that’s ridiculous — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊🏾 (@DayDaVonne_) November 19, 2020

On Twitter, Rogers wrote, “Y’all better not let her gain a QUARTER for sitting in front of a camera apoloLYING… smh that’s ridiculous.”

“Apololying” is a phrase coined on RuPaul’s Drag Race wherein someone issues a fake apology.

Rogers’ followers were in agreement, with one writing, “So she’s going to monetize an apology in a series of podcasts that she should’ve given to you and Bayleigh in person weeks ago, got it,” and another calling Abbott’s new venture an “accountability podcast cash-grab idea.”

In case you missed it, Abbott has gotten a lot of heat for the racially-charged comments she made the week she won Head of Household and nominated Rogers and fellow Black houseguest Bayleigh Dayton. She said she was scared of them, worried they would shoot her or stab her with a fork.

Apparently, she has yet to apologize to either of them for those comments.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Mourns the Loss of His Mom