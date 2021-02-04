‘Big Brother’s’ Da’Vonne Rogers Slams David Alexander

Da’Vonne Rogers was voted America’s Favorite Player for Big Brother 22 because she was always entertaining and always kept things real — traits that she continues to have outside of the house. Rogers recently released a lengthy YouTube video where she broke down the all-stars season, explaining what happened when the feeds were down after someone yelled over the backyard wall and also updating her followers on her relationships with some fellow houseguests.

At the top of the video, Rogers wanted to make sure everyone knew that this is strictly her perspective — “This is my journey, this is what I experienced … my point of view of what transpired.”

She then went on to speak at length about David Alexander, who drew ire this past season from a lot of fans for his gameplay, which was seemingly all over the place. Here is what Rogers had to say about their relationship.

Rogers Said Trying to Be His Friend Was Hard

What had Happened Was | Da'Vonne Diannewhew… its HOT … sip slow☕️ #DaVonneDianne #DaVonneRogers #BigBrother22 #BigBrotherAllStars 2021-02-01T02:11:19Z

When the season started, Rogers said she was excited that there were three black players in the house — herself, Bayleigh Dayton, and David Alexander. She also said that she realizes Kevin Campbell is half-Black, but that is a different conversation and a different video.

But as the game started, she quickly realized that Alexander was not really with her or Dayton, regardless of what he may have said. In particular, she was mad about the incident early on in the season where he outed the all-guys alliance to her, then ran to Cody Calafiore and told Calafiore that Rogers was the one who was suspicious of the all-guys alliance.

“Now you done lied on me and you done brought me back a lie. It’s too much and I’m working too hard to try to be your friend in this house,” said Rogers, later adding that trying to have a friendship with Alexander was “an emotional roller coaster.”

Alexander was so all over the place that Rogers finally washed her hands of him, telling him that they should not try to work together, but that she would never come after him.

Alexander Thought The Wall-Yeller Justified His Behavior

Rogers went into great detail about the wall-yeller, which is chronicled in another post where Rogers said that one player was so freaked out after the wall-yeller that she hid from Rogers in the Diary Room for hours.

But anyway, when Rogers realized that Alexander wasn’t the one who flipped, she apologized profusely to him — none of which was on the live feeds because the feeds went down for almost a day after the wall-yeller incident.

But Rogers said that based on conversations she had with Alexander in the jury house later on, he “felt like everything he did was justified based on the yeller,” said Rogers. “That one situation. So I was the bad guy who ruined his game.”

She then threw some major shade by saying, “But were you playin’ though? Were you actually playing Big Brother or were you kind of just there? What game, sis? What game did I ruin? What game? ‘Cause you were all over the place, so what game? Not to say I’m some sort of top-tier player, but what game?”

Rogers also said that even in the jury house, Alexander was kissing up to Tyler Crispen and it really bothered her.

She told a story about how after they got their video messages from home, when Alexander’s father told him “you almost did it,” Alexander turned to Crispen and said, “We. We almost did it.”

“This is a letter from home and you still slurping?! For what?!” said Rogers, adding, “Maybe I was at a point … you know how when you start to dislike somebody, everything they do gets on your nerves? … That might be real childish. I don’t care. That still rubbed me the wrong way.”

She also said that when they finally made some sort of peace in the jury house, she did tell him that he was still a vote against the two Black women in the house.

“I want you to know you gonna go on record as voting out both the Black women in this house. Yeah, I did say that ’cause that’s a fact. He sure as s*** did. He voted both of us out. You so down for the cause you couldn’t — you don’t like me, that’s cool, I don’t care, but you couldn’t have thrown Bayleigh a lifeline? You couldn’t have been the one vote for her?”

Alexander Sort of Responded on Twitter

Social media is powerful. Narratives are powerful. Truth is hard to deal with but I choose to see the good in you and hope the pain of the past can help us grow. #bb22 #bb21 #RealityCheck #lifeisgood #loveisbetter #ichooselove — David Alexander (@davjalex) February 3, 2021

After Rogers’ video was posted, Alexander wrote a tweet that seemed to be directed at her without explicitly saying it. He wrote, “Social media is powerful. Narratives are powerful. Truth is hard to deal with but I choose to see the good in you and hope the pain of the past can help us grow. #bb22 #bb21 #RealityCheck #lifeisgood #loveisbetter #ichooselove”

Rogers responded to that with an Instagram story that reads, “Accountability feels like an attack when you’re not ready to acknowledge how your behavior harms others.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Winner Says He Battled Drug Withdrawal on the Show