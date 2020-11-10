These ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Want to Go On ‘Survivor’… And It Would Be Amazing

Now that Big Brother 22 has wrapped, a couple of all-stars may be lining up to try their hands at another CBS reality show — Survivor. Read on to find out who thinks they could hack it on the Jeff Probst-hosted show.

Da’Vonne Rogers and Janelle Pierzina Are Very Interested in Playing ‘Survivor’

Da’Vonne’s Best One-Liners | The ChallengeIf Da’Vonne is in the Challenge confessional, you can count on some excellent commentary. Here is a collection of her best one-liners, nicknames, and more. #TheChallenge #MTV Subscribe to The Challenge: https://bit.ly/2lCW9xv The war is over, but the madness is only just beginning. Returning to the solo format in which every man and woman is… 2020-09-11T20:00:04Z

When asked if she would ever play Big Brother again, Da’Vonne Rogers, who just won America’s Favorite Player during Big Brother All-Stars, told Gold Derby that what she “really” wants to do Survivor.

“What I really wanna do is Survivor,” said Rogers. “It’s [39] days, I’ll be gone, knock that out. I’ll be OK with that. I think that’s what I wanna do.”

Janelle Pierzina expressed similar sentiments in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Big Brother 6 | Best of Janelle PierzinaAmong some of the greatest houseguests to never win $500 000. She truly revolutionized Big Brother gameplay. A female challenge beast. You guessed it, 11 minutes of some of Janelle Pierzina’s best moments in the Big Brother 6 house. I strongly encourage you to like and subscribe for the hard work put into the video!… 2018-01-04T02:15:08Z

“I would absolutely 100 percent do Survivor. Like, it would be the biggest thing in my life. I love the show. I absolutely adore it,” said Pierzina, adding, “I would absolutely love it. I think everyone at CBS knows Survivor is my favorite show. I have never missed an episode. I rewatched seasons. I love it. I love the show.”

She went on to say that she thinks Big Brother is the “best show on CBS,” but she meant in terms of comfort level.

“I always say Big Brother is the best show on CBS. There’s great lighting, you get food, you get a bed. I mean, these things are important to me. Now, Survivor is really roughing it, sleeping on bamboo, hungry, you see people flossing their teeth with bamboo and little sticks. But that would be the ultimate challenge for me because I did grow up camping,” said Pierzina.

Honestly, both Pierzina and Rogers would probably do very well on Survivor, especially Pierzina because she’s a master of manipulation. Rogers also has two seasons of The Challenge under her belt, “Final Reckoning” and “War of the Worlds,” so she would be no stranger to some of the types of challenges Survivor likes to throw at people. She took 10th place on “Final Reckoning” with her partner Jozea Flores and ninth place on “War of the Worlds.”

Pierzina, meanwhile, also competed on The Amazing Race season 31, so she also has some experience beyond the Big Brother house.

Past Crossovers

Survivor: Kaoh Rong – Caleb's Medical Evacuation Part 1Caleb Reynolds: 15th place, Season 32 2018-01-23T23:58:49Z

There have been two Big Brother houseguests to cross over and compete on Survivor — Hayden Moss, the winner of Big Brother 12, was on Survivor: Blood vs Water, and Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother 16 appeared on Survivor: Kaoh Rong and Survivor: Game Changers. So we don’t see why there couldn’t be more crossovers — The Amazing Race does it all the time.

Something we are also really pushing for is an all-Survivor season of Big Brother. No castaways have ever tried their hands at the Big Brother house and we think it could be really fun to see that.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother. Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst on When He Thinks the Show Will End