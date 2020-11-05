What Happened Between These Two ‘Big Brother’ Stars?

Amidst all the contestants sniping at each other on social media after Big Brother 22 ended, two fan-favorite houseguests have had a falling out for a very real, very heartbreaking reason.

Kevin Campbell and Da’Vonne Rogers were on good terms for most of the game this summer, but they had an issue in the jury house that has caused a rift in their friendship that continues outside of the house. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Kevin Felt Ostracized Because Da’Vonne Didn’t Count Him as a Black Person in the House

Campbell is biracial — he’s Black and Japanese. It’s something that came up during the season when he asked David Alexander what Alexander would consider him to be, race-wise?

“It depends on what you go by. It’s not obvious in your appearance, so that’s when people ask ‘what are you?'” said Alexander, to which Campbell responded that he felt a bit “Other-ized” and isolated because he wasn’t included among the Black cast members.

In the Diary Room, Campbell became quite emotional, saying, “My dad is Black and my mom is Japanese … but my whole life I feel somewhat invisible to both groups. I also understand why because I don’t present obviously African-American and I don’t present obviously Japanese, so I understand why I don’t fit in with them sometimes, but I want to.

He added, “Sometimes it’s so lonely to come from a mixed-race background because I don’t fit in anywhere. Even in your own community, you only get partially accepted.”

Da’Vonne, Kevin, and David Talked About It in the Jury House and Couldn’t Agree on Their Points of View

In an Instagram live, Campbell talked about how both he and Rogers have a valid point of view but they are completely different opinions, which makes them very disconnected on this issue, plus Rogers thought maybe Campbell was talking smack about her behind her back in the house.

“It basically was just a disconnect between two people. … We were trying to have a complex conversation and we just weren’t seeing eye to eye and we were both in the dark. Can you imagine having a complex conversation and we don’t know exactly what was shown?” said Campbell.

He continued, “I can see how she would be very cautious towards me because she was like ‘were you sh*t-talking me in the house?’ … and I’m was like no, I was just sharing my experience of how I wasn’t counted, I just found it kind of strange I was never counted [with the Black players]. I would love to continue the conversation because I do feel I need to learn a lot about that because I really do understand the perspective. I’m not saying me not being counted as one of the — they would say there’s only three Black players … I can see their perspective of how I would get overlooked in that regard, but the conversation doesn’t just end like that. Like count me and then it’s done. There’s a valid point to be made by Da’Vonne and then I have a valid point and it’s a very complicated conversation that quickly got to a misunderstanding in the jury house and then that led to us kind of ignoring each other.”

He also said that when Daniele Donato Briones entered the jury house, Da’Vonne began hanging out with her a lot and they didn’t talk much after that. But he said he’s still “obsessed” with Da’Vonne and is open to having another conversation with her.

Rogers has yet to really address this except to say on Twitter that she did realize in the game that Campbell is Black, but she felt like he only wanted to “fully identify with his blackness AFTER 1. My speeches / convos 2. He realized no other alliance wanted him.”

But… when he called David a slave, I’m pretty sure I said “as a black man you should know better” .. I knew he was black.. my issue was he only wanted to fully identify with his blackness AFTER 1. My speeches / convos

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

