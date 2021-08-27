‘Big Brother’s’ Derek Xiao On What He Really Thinks About the Cookout Alliance

Derek Xiao was evicted from the “Big Brother 23” house by a 5-2 vote on Thursday, August 26. In his exit interview, he told Heavy why he didn’t choose to play for the roulette power and what he thinks of the Cookout alliance.

Heavy: “Why did you not play for the roulette power?”

Derek X: “I mean, I still run that decision back in my head, whether or not that was the right move knowing what I knew at the time. Obviously, I’m evicted, so it was not the right move[laughs], but the calculation I was running in my head was if I spend the money now, I can guarantee myself safety this week, but then I know people will be able to play the coin flip next and I think I will be one of the biggest targets, so I thought that it made more sense for me to not play this week when I felt more safe than I would’ve felt the following week if someone had won coin flip.

“I knew there was a risk of Sarah Beth backdooring me, but there was just a lot that went wrong this week — with me not getting picked for the veto at all, that ultimately got me sent home. If I could go back, knowing what I knew back then, I don’t know if I would’ve made a different decision.”

Heavy: “You and Claire sniffed out a fairly lowkey alliance in the house. Why did that not concern you more?”

Derek: “Brah. It’s crazy ’cause me and Claire literally called out that aliance as a joke. We weren’t even trying to find some hidden alliance, we were just joking around like, ‘Oh, what could possibly be happening?!’, but now, looking back — what the heck?! We literally hit it on the head, minus Hannah and plus Kyland potentially, but that’s how well they are playing the game. We literally stated out this alliance but still didn’t think it was happening, so kudos to them, they’re playing an amazing game.”

Heavy: “Who do you think is in the best position in the house right now?”

Derek: “I have to say [Xavier]. He is well-liked by everyone in the house, I think he’s playing an amazing social game where people want him to stay and he’s connected to everyone. He has strong allies, people fighting for him. On top of that, he’s a strong competitor, he can actually play HOHs and win vetos and I don’t think he has a real target on his back right now, so if I go back, I would do exactly what X is doing. He’s doing a great job.”

Heavy: “Who do you think is in the worst position in the house right now?”

Derek: “I don’t think Claire’s in a good spot. Originally, I thought TIffany [was in the worst position], but now I think Tiffany’s in this alliance with Kyland, so I think once Kyland, SB, X or Alyssa win HOH, it’s gonna be Tiffany and Claire that hit the block. Originally, I thought Tiffany was going home, but I think Claire will be the one that leaves.”

Heavy: “Were you surprised that you were so well-liked by America with the 100 BB bucks each week?”

Derek: “It’s crazy. When you’re in the BB house, you have no idea at all how you’re being perceived by America, who is liked. Really, all you know is who likes who in the house. And I felt relatively well-liked by the other houseguests, but I had no idea how I was coming across to America, so it was a complete shock to me. I’m sure you can see it on my face when I saw the 100 both weeks. I cannot express enough how much that means to me.”

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

