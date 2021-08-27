Big Brother Fans React to Derek X’s Shady Eviction Speech

Derek Xiao made a last-ditch effort to stay in the “Big Brother” game, but his final plea didn’t work. The season 23 fan-favorite found himself voted out of the CBS summertime house, but he stirred up some drama on his way out the door.

Minutes before he was voted out of the “Big Brother” game, Derek X addressed his housemates to try to convince them to keep him in the game.

“Houseguests, in ‘Big Brother‘ I believe there are inflection points that change the course of the game,” he said, before explaining that the first “point” was when he took out strong player Christian Birkenberger and thus hurt his own personal game but created a “more fair house for everyone else.”

“I believe this week I see a second inflection point,” he continued. “There’s someone in this house, I believe is playing a Nicole F game. I am her biggest threat in this game, and if I stay, I can promise I can take this person out and I will be your biggest shield.”

Derek X was referring to three-time “Big Brother” player Nicole Franzel in his speech. Franzel first appeared on “Big Brother 16” in 2014, then went on to win “Big Brother 18” in 2016 and placed third on last summer’s “Big Brother: All-Stars” season.

Fans Reacted to Derek X’s Random Mention of Nicole Franzel

Derek X compared Sarah Beth to Nicole Franzel 😂💀 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/yX6tgjqN1K — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@LyndaShonubi) August 27, 2021

Derek X did not confirm who was playing a “Nicole F game,” but fans on social media wasted no time in speculating that he could only have been referring to Sarah Beth Steagall, the head of Household who ultimately took him out with a backdoor plan.

You can see some of the viewer reactions to Derek X’s speech below.

DEREK X CALL OUT SB PLAYING A NICOLE FRANZEL GAME!!!! #bb23 — casihdy (@casihdy) August 27, 2021

Derek X calling out Sarah Beth for playing a Nicole F game 💀💀💀. That comment alone should hand him the $750,000 #BB #BB23 #BigBrother — Tyler Verdusco (@Tyler_Verdusco) August 27, 2021

And how about the Nicole F bus that Derek X threw Sarah Beth under?? Ouch!! #bb23 pic.twitter.com/pW8xaTkpkn — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 27, 2021

derek x throwing shade at nicole f on live national tv will live inside my brain rent free for a WHILE — austen marschall (@austenmarschall) August 27, 2021

Derek X is wrong. SB isn’t playing a Nicole F game because she won’t be getting a win. 💅 #BB23 — Layne (@laynesays) August 27, 2021

Other fans took to Twitter to reveal that Sarah Beth was overheard on the live feeds later saying she thought Derek X had said someone was “cold as F” instead of “Nicole F.”

Franzel is notorious in the “Big Brother” world for being a low-key comp beat, per Screenrant. The 29-year-old is also a lifelong “Big Brother” superfan, so she knows the backstory of many of the competitions, and she is also known for her chattiness and for lying to get ahead. During her first go-around on the show, Franzel had a showmance with Hayden Voss and in season 18 she hooked up with Corey Brooks.

Fellow “Big Brother: All-Star” player Janelle Pierzina told ET Online that Franzel “backstabbed someone” when she played against her on ‘The Amazing Race.”

Nicole Franzel Has Not Yet Reacted to Her ‘Big Brother 23’ Mention

As of this writing, Franzel has not spoken out about Derek X’s mention of her ‘Big Brother” gameplay. The three-time player is busy at home in Michigan after welcoming her first child, a baby boy named Victor “ Arrow” Arroyo, with her husband, fellow “Big Brother 16” star Victor Arroyo.

But Franzel’s name has floated through the current “Big Brother “ house this season. According to CheatSheet, Tiffany Mitchell, Sarah Beth Steagall, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, and Azah Awasum were seen on the live feeds talking about Franzel’s gameplay.

Sarah Beth commented on one of the times that Franzel lied last season and noted, “It was all over her face, and like how does she get away with that?”

“She could lie,” Mitchell agreed, adding that Franzel did play a “great” game and that it’s up to the other houseguests to be able to read people.

“If I had met Nicole in person, I would be like ‘She gotta go.’ I’d be like, ‘She gotta go. That’s the threat right there,’” Derek Frazier added.

