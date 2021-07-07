‘Big Brother’ Fan-Faves Derrick & Cody Launch New Project

Popular “Big Brother” alliance the Hitmen from season 16, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore, is back with a new project for season 23. Here’s what we know so far and how you can tune in.

The Hitmen Started a YouTube Channel Called ‘The Winner’s Circle’

Levasseur and Calafiore were each other’s ride-or-dies during season 16, and Levasseur won after Calafiore stayed true to his word and took Levasseur to the end even though Calafiore would have surely won if he had taken Victoria Rafaeli. But Calafiore had his day during all-stars in 2020 where he won by a unanimous vote over Enzo Palumbo.

So it’s no surprise that their new YouTube channel is called “The Winner’s Circle.” The description promises weekly content about the new season of “Big Brother.”

It reads:

A few years ago, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teamed up to create one of the greatest alliances of all time. Now after winning the show a couple of times, they’re teaming up again to bring you their insight regarding CBS’s hit series, “Big Brother.” Every Friday after the live eviction they’ll be coming to you with a recap of the week, their opinions on the houseguest, and who’s in the best position to win the game. And they also want to hear from you! So get your questions ready and welcome to The Winner’s Circle.

So far they have over 800 subscribers. We are looking forward to their first video to see what their first impressions of the “Big Brother” season 23 cast are.

If you like hearing from past “Big Brother” players and “Big Brother” experts in regards to the current season, here are a few social media accounts and blogs to make sure you follow:

“Big Brother 13” alum Adam Poch does player rankings for Big Brother Network. His pre-season picks for strongest houseguests include Derek Frazier, Brandon “Frenchie” French, and Sarah Steagull.

“Evel” Dick Donato of “Big Brother” seasons 8 and 13 runs a commentary network during the season called “Dick at Nite.” His co-hosts include fellow “Big Brother” alums Sheila Kennedy from “Big Brother 9,” Porsche Briggs and Keith Henderson from “Big Brother 13,” and Karen Singbeil from “Big Brother Canada 5.” Joining costs $21 for six months.

“Big Brother” alumni and newlyweds Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have a podcast called “Coco Caliente.” They are expecting their first child later this month, but we would bet the two still find time to follow the new season of the show.

We aren’t sure what the status is for “Hello Friends,” the podcast from “Big Brother” alum Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto. Anthony left the podcast back in May and there hasn’t been any content put up since then, so we aren’t sure if Curto will continue on without Anthony, but it was a go-to destination for interviews.

“Survivor” alum Rob Cesternino runs a website devoted to reality TV, so definitely check out the “Big Brother” section of “Rob Has a Website” for lots of commentary and interviews.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

