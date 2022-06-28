Season 16 Winner Derrick Levasseur Shares His Biggest ‘Big Brother’ Regret

Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur is best remembered for his strategic social game and his close friendship with season 22 winner Cody Calafiore.

The Rhode Island native played a masterful social game that won the hearts of fans and landed him a spot in the “Big Brother” hall of fame. In April 2022, the crowdsourced ranking website Ranker listed Levasseur as one of the top ten best players of all time.

In a CBS list titled “25 Of The Most Popular ‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Ever,” Levasseur scored the number five spot, ranking slightly below “Big Brother” legend Daniele Donato.

In honor of the upcoming “Big Brother 24” premiere, Levasseur spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time in the “Big Brother” house.

Derrick Levasseur on His Biggest Regret

In his June 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levasseur reflected on his “Big Brother” game and even revealed his biggest regret.

“The Undercover Edge” author told the outlet he regrets not winning the final Head of Household competition.

“My biggest regret is not winning that final HOH,” he said. “I would have loved to have won that final HOH, taken Cody, and not have him have to deal with what he had to deal with after our season, because he really got a bad rap.”

“Big Brother” fans will remember that Calafiore won the final competition and chose to take Levasseur to finale two over Victoria Rafaeli. Calafiore was slammed online for bringing Levasseur rather than Rafaeli, whom he was practically guaranteed to win against at the finale.

Fans have often referred to the game move as a 500,000 dollar mistake. There is even an entire blog dedicated to Calafiore’s misstep.

Levasseur told Entertainment Weekly that he wishes he could have pulled out the final win to spare his friend from the online attacks.

“That was one thing I would have loved to do, because he is like a brother to me,” he told the outlet. “I would have loved to have taken him, won the game, and then have people not have to turn around and say, ‘Oh, Cody’s an idiot.'”

He also addressed fans who accused him of throwing the final HOH competition, stating, “People think I threw that final HOH. I tried to win it. It went down to a final question, a bonus question, and he beat me by 100 seconds.”

“People doubt that I would have taken him,” he continued. “That’s completely false. I would have taken him, without a doubt.”

Would Derrick Levasseur Play ‘Big Brother’ Again?

In the June interview, Levasseur revealed if he would consider re-entering the “Big Brother” house.

The former houseguest said he doesn’t want to “taint” his initial experience.

“It is one of the highlights of my life,” he told the publication. “I know if I go back, it could never be as good. Even if I won, it could never be as good.”

However, Levasseur did mention one exception that might change his mind about returning.

“If it’s an all-winners season, I have to go,” he said.

