‘Big Brother’ All-Star Gives Birth 5 Weeks Early

The Big Brother family has grown by leaps and bounds this fall/winter, and now Big Brother 5 third-place finisher Diane Henry has added one more member with the birth of baby No. 2. Here’s what you need to know.

Henry and Her Husband Welcomed a Baby Girl on December 20

In an Instagram post, Henry introduced her baby daughter to the world — a little sooner than she expected to. Henry wrote, “I’d like to introduce Miss Rose Lindsey McFarland making her grand entrance 5 weeks early just in time for Christmas! Mom & Dad are over the shock and doing well lol…”

Baby Rose joins big brother Chase in the family. Chase turned two on March 10 of this year. They are the only two children for Henry and her husband, Shawn McFarland.

Henry’s fellow Big Brother cast members were quick to congratulate her on her new addition. Scottie Salton, James Rhine, Marcellas Reynolds, and April Lewis all left comments on the Instagram post, with Rhine and Lewis commenting how beautiful the new baby is.

Henry Has a Twin Sister But Wasn’t Part of the ‘Twin Twist’

In season five, a set of twins kept changing places in the house, but it wasn’t Henry and her twin sister. It was Adria and Natalie Montgomery (now Adria Klein and Natalie Carroll). Henry’s twin sister is Lindsey and even their own mother can sometimes get them mixed up. In an Instagram photo from when Henry’s son Chase was born, their mom Deb commented, “Love it, you look great, Diane,” to which Diane replied, “Mom, that’s Lindsey lol.”

Lindsey Henry Young also has two children, two boys named Carter and Collin. It looks like the family is super close.

Henry Is a Two-Time ‘Big Brother’ Player

Henry first appeared on Big Brother 5 where she was part of the six-player alliance that famously backdoored Jace Wirey and caused the show to change how they conduct the Power of Veto competition. She was aligned with Marvin Latimer, Nakomis Dedmon, Adria Montgomery, Will Wikle, and Drew Daniel.

Unfortunately, Henry was evicted in third place when Drew Daniel, her showmance, won the final Head of Household competition and voted her out. Many fans were disappointed that Henry wasn’t in the final two because they thought she deserved to win the season.

Henry later returned to Big Brother for season seven, the first all-stars season. She initially aligned with her BB5 housemates Dedmon and Wirey, but they were vastly outnumbered by BB6 players and were voted out in three of the first four evictions.

Henry said on an Instagram post that she would consider playing again when her kids are older, but she feels “pretty old so those comps might kick [her] a**.”

Congratulations to Henry and her husband on their new baby girl. This new Big Brother addition comes on the heels of Rachel Reilly and Brendan Villegas welcoming a baby boy in mid-November, and Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcoming a baby girl in mid-October.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

