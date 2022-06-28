All-Star Dr. Will Kirby Reveals if He Would Play ‘Big Brother’ Again

When it comes to “Big Brother,” few houseguests are as cunning and deceptive as Dr. Will Kirby. Kirby first appeared on season 2 of “Big Brother,” where he not only took home the $500,000 prize but also earned a villainous reputation.

The Los Angeles dermatologist returned to the game in 2006 for “Big Brother: All-Stars,” where he fought his way to final four despite having a massive target on his back.

The former winner is best known for his cutthroat gameplay and masterful social game. He is often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. CBS gifted him the number one slot in a list ranking the “25 Of The Most Popular ‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Ever.”

In honor of the upcoming “Big Brother 24” premiere, Kirby sat down with Entertainment Weekly to reminisce about his time on the show.

Would Dr. Will Kirby Play ‘Big Brother’ Again?

It’s been over a decade since Kirby was a “Big Brother” houseguest, but that hasn’t stopped fans from badgering the former winner about a possible return.

Kirby spoke to Entertainment Weekly in June 2022 about his reality TV career and revealed whether or not he would ever consider re-entering the “Big Brother” house.

The L.A. doctor shared that he has received multiple “intriguing” offers from reality shows but in the end, he always turns them down.

“I think it’s fair to say that I’m officially retired from competitive, non-scripted television shows,” he told the outlet. “Reality TV was an interesting part of my life. I’m glad to have played a memorable role, and I’m happy to have entertained so many people, but I don’t see any real upside to participating in another show, ‘Big Brother’ or otherwise.”

Dr. Will Kirby on Life After ‘Big Brother’

Kirby also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about adjusting to everyday life after “Big Brother.”

The 49-year-old described life after winning “Big Brother” as “really, really strange.”

“In 2001, the world was completely different,” he told the publication. “Winning a television show then was a much, much, much bigger deal than it is today.”

“Overnight, I went from being utterly broke and completely unknown to having money and fame. That was a really, really strange time in my life,” he continued. “So, yes, there was an adjustment period. No one is going to feel sorry for me, but imagine going to sleep and when you wake up the next morning, your life has completely changed. That literally happened to me.”

As if overnight success wasn’t overwhelming enough, Kirby won “Big Brother” not even two weeks after the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers.

“Keep in mind, I was one of three people on the entire [planet] who didn’t know about 9/11 when it occurred,” he told the outlet. “Needless to say, reentry from ‘Big Brother’ was definitely bizarre for me.”

What Happened Between Dr. Will Kirby & Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin

Mike “Boogie” Malin was Kirby’s right-hand man on “Big Brother.” The two entertained audiences with their Diary Room antics and mischievous social game.

They became known as one of the most powerful duos in “Big Brother” history until a 2019 restraining order soured viewers’ perception of the Chilltown alliance.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the drama began after Kirby declined an offer to appear alongside Malin on the CBS show “The Amazing Race.”

Kirby’s decision upset Malin, who wanted to appear on the show. Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that the season 7 winner began sending disturbing messages to Kirby, prompting the physician to block Malin’s number.

However, Kirby’s attempt to end communication proved unsuccessful. Malin began sending Kirby “threatening emails.” According to ShowBiz Cheatsheet, one email included pictures of a gun pointed at a screen which showed photos of Kirby’s two children.

Kirby, who believed his family might be in danger, called the police and the FBI, ShowBiz Cheatsheet reported. Malin was arrested in Los Angeles three days later.

Kirby then filed a restraining order against the former Chilltown member.

According to Us Weekly, Malin was found guilty of felony stalking in June 2021.

Kirby’s attorney told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Big Brother 2” winner is “grateful” for the court system following Malin’s conviction.

“On behalf of Dr. Kirby, we are grateful to the criminal justice system for holding Mr. Malin accountable for his actions,” Kirby’s attorney told the outlet.

He continued, “the crime of stalking is often underreported. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help and reporting troubling behavior. Dr. Kirby respectfully asks for privacy for he and family at this time.”

“Big Brother 24” airs Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

