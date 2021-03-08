‘Big Brother’ Star Opens Up About Body Image Issues & Sexual Assault

A Big Brother cast member is getting real on International Women’s Day by talking openly about her body image issues and past experience with sexual assault. Here is what Big Brother 19 contestant Elena Davies had to say.

Davies Says She Has Hated Her Body For Most of Her Life

In an emotional Instagram post, Davies wrote that society has always made her feel like her only value is in her physical appearance and that she has “hated [her] body” for most of her life.

“I have hated my body most of my life. Why? Society told me to… Having a woman’s body has been complicated and confusing for me. I was told at an early age that my value was solely in my appearance. My body was sexualized by peers and adults when I was too young to even understand it,” wrote Davies.

She went on to say that as a 16-year-old who was not sexually active and never had been, she was called things like “whore” because of the size of her breasts, then her body changed and suddenly she was “too fat to deserve decency,” which led to an unhealthy relationship with food.

“I was mocked and made fun of in a public Facebook group as a college student because of my size. Then, my body changed again. I starved myself until I was a socially acceptable size again… My body was unhealthy but I thought I was ‘happy’ because I was receiving positive attention,” said Davies.

She said that no matter what size she was, she has “always still hated [her] body” and that she has been made to feel as though any unwanted advances were her fault.

“My body has been groped, grabbed, disrespected, and sexually assaulted by men without my permission. ….but, it was my fault?” said Davies, adding, “My body continues to change and grow and shift and do all the cool the things that body’s are meant to do. And I continue to struggle to love her. Dismantling the fucked up ideologies I possess in regards to my own body may be a lifelong journey… but, I packed snacks. Happy International Women’s Day.”

In a recent podcast episode, Davies also revealed that she soon undergoing surgery to remove scar tissue from her 2016 breast reduction.

“I knew that right after I had my original breast reduction that there was some slight complications about a build-up of scar tissue in my right breast … over the course of the last six months, I feel like it’s been on a fast-track to getting really, really bad,” said Davies, adding that “the pain is getting worse.”

She also said she just knew that “something is not right,” so she went to two different surgeons and basically, she has to have major surgery to repair everything.

Davies Encourages Fans To Find Women Who Lift Each Other Up Rather Than Tear Each Other Down

After her soul-baring admissions, Davies said that she “as a woman,” she encourages other women to find friends “who empathize with you, support you, and want the best for you.”

She added: I encourage you to BE a woman who is thoughtful, uplifting, and loving to YOURSELF and to other women. I encourage you to follow women who empower you, educate you, and make you feel beautiful in your own skin. I encourage you to be your biggest fan, to stand up for yourself, invest in yourself, and be honest with yourself.”

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

READ NEXT: A ‘Big Brother’ Finalist Just Got Engaged!