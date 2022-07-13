‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Episode 3 Recap & POV Results

On the Sunday, July 10 episode of “Big Brother,” the current Head of Household, Daniel, nominated Michael and Terrance for eviction. In tonight’s episode, the HOH, the two nominees, and three players chosen at random will compete in the Power of Veto competition. Whoever wins the POV can either use the Veto, forcing Daniel to name a replacement nominee, or choose not to use the Veto and keep nominations the same.

The drama kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus. Follow along with our live coverage.

All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:00: Here we go! Tonight’s episode kicks off with Daniel revealing Michael is his target in a DR session. Daniel apologizes to Michael for putting him on the block. Michael says he’s okay with it, but then in the Diary Room, he says Daniel will be one of his targets going forward.

8:05:Terrance visits Daniel in the HOH room. Michael tells Terrance he is not the target. In the DR, Terrance says he believes Daniel, but he is still planing to gun for the Veto.

Michael asks Indy, Ameerah, and Turner if they would consider using the Veto on him if one of them wins. All three houseguests seem hesitant and don’t give him a straight answer.

8:15: Time to pick players for the Veto comp! Daniel, the HOH, and the two nominees, Terrance and Michael, are all guaranteed to play in the Veto. The other three players are chosen at random.

Daniel draws the first name. He says he wants to pick Nicole because she is his number one ally. He draws Indy’s name.

Michael picks next. He draws Turner’s name.

Terrance chooses the last name. He pulls out Ameerah’s name.

Time for the first Veto competition of the summer! This competition is inspired by the Middle Ages and jousting. Here’s how it works. The players have to try to collect rings on their “lances” while riding a mechanical horse. There are multiple rounds.

The first two to face off are Turner and Indy. Indy won the the first battle. She will advance to the next round. Turner is eliminated.

The next two to face off are Ameerah and Terrance. Ameerah won the second battle. She will advance to the next round. Terrance is eliminated.

8:30: Now it’s time for Daniel and Michael to face off. Michael wins! He advances to the next round.

Next Indy and Ameerah face off. Ameerah wins. She advances.

The final two to face off are Michael and Ameerah. It’s a close game. Michael wins!!!!

Since, Michael is a nominee he will likely use the Veto on himself, forcing Daniel to name a replacement nominee.

8:35: Jasmine, Paloma, and Brittany (who are all a part of the Girls Girls alliance) and discussing game. Brittany says it is really important they stick together. Taylor (who is not in their alliance) enters the room.

Paloma says they need to split the boys up, so they don’t come after the girls. In the Diary Room, Taylor thinks the girls are being paranoid and that it is too soon to draw a line in the sand between the boys and the girls.

In a DR session, Paloma says she cannot trust Taylor “at all.” Paloma says Taylor is “not a girls girls.”

8:40: Taylor is talking to Monte. She tells him what Paloma said about the boys coming after the girls. Monte doesn’t believe Taylor. He tells Paloma everything Taylor said.

Paloma tells Monte and Joseph that she wants Taylor out of the house.

8:45: Paloma tells Indy and Alyssa that Taylor made up a lie about her. The girls are starting to turn against Taylor.

Monte goes to the HOH room to talk to Daniel. He says that Taylor rubs people the wrong way. Monte and Paloma are telling everyone that Taylor made up a lie, but in reality, she didn’t. The house is now considering backdooring Taylor.

8:50: Taylor is talking to Daniel in the HOH room. Taylor asks Daniel if her name has been thrown around. Daniel says some houseguests feel that Taylor is not opening up to the other houseguests.

Taylor is crying in the bathroom. In a DR session, she says she’s overwhelmed and nervous she will be put up as a replacement nom.

8:55: Time for the Veto meeting!

