‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers & Updates: Week 1 Elimination & New HOH Results

It is time for the “Big Brother 23” house to evict its first houseguest — and we predict it will be Travis Long going home over Alyssa Lopez by a pretty large margin, maybe even a unanimous vote. Then it will be time to crown a new Head of Household and that’s where things will get interesting.

The “Big Brother” house is already splitting into several alliances. The Slaughterhouse consists of Frenchie, Brent, Xavier, Whitney, Alyssa, Christian, Kyland, and Derek F. Then the Cookout includes Xavier, Derek F., Kyland, Tiffany, Azah, and Hannah. nS Some of the women are also aligned — Tiffany, Claire, Sarah Beth, Britini, and Azah.

It will be interesting to see from which group the HOH emerges. Follow along with our live blog below but be warned of spoilers from the episode. All times Eastern.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

