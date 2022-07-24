On tonight’s two-hour episode of “Big Brother,” host Julie Chen introduced a new twist.

The twist is called “Festie Bestie,” and here’s how it works.

Big Brother 24: Festie Bestie Twist Explained

Shortly after Pooch’s eviction, Julie dropped a bombshell on the houseguests. She informed them they would be playing the game alongside a “bestie” from now on.

She then explained that each week the houseguests will compete for HOH individually, meaning only one houseguest will have the power to nominate two people for eviction. But if a houseguest’s “bestie” wins HOH, they will automatically be guaranteed safety for the week.

Julie revealed that instead of nominating two individuals for eviction, the HOH will nominate a pair of besties.

The besties will then compete together for the Power of Veto. If the nominated besties win the Veto, they can remove themselves from the block, forcing the current HOH to select another pair of besties to take their place.

But wait, there’s more.

On eviction night, the houseguests will vote to evict just one of the two houseguests on the block. You’re probably wondering what happens to the player that remains in the house. We’re wondering that too.

Julie Chen said in tonight’s episode that she will reveal that part of the twist at the next live eviction.

Who Are the Pairs?

Tonight’s HOH competition determined the Festie Bestie pairs. Once a houseguest was eliminated from the competition, they were given a choice. They could either sit at an empty table or sit next to a fellow houseguest and become their festie bestie.

The houseguests who chose to sit at an empty table were later joined by a houseguest that had not yet been eliminated from the competition.

The bestie pairs are as follows:

Turner (HOH) & Jasmine

Terrance & Ameerah

Alyssa & Indy

Michael & Brittany

Monte & Joseph

Taylor & Nicole

Kyle & Daniel

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother 24” updates.

