When is the ‘Big Brother 22’ Finale? How Long Is It?

The Big Brother 22 all-star season is just about over — the final three has been decided after Christmas Abbott was evicted on Thursday’s (October 22) live eviction episode. The final Head of Household competition also kicked off, but remember, the final three Head of Household competition is a three-parter, so we won’t know for a couple of days who won the final HOH. This is strictly about the upcoming finale.

The Finale is October 28

The finale is next Wednesday, October 28, but it is NOT at the usual time. Instead of 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, it starts at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, 8 p.m. Central. The Amazing Race season 32 has now moved to its usual 8 p.m. ET/PT timeslot, so it will air for one hour before the live Big Brother season 22 finale. The finale is also two hours long instead of the usual one hour for episodes, so it airs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Wednesday, October 28.

The Jury

Going into the live finale, the jury members consist of Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Daniele Donato Briones, Tyler Crispen, Memphis Garrett, Christmas Abbott, and whoever does not make it to the final two. If Cody is in the final two, we think he’ll win no matter who he is sitting next to. We think he’ll get votes from Ian, Da’Vonne, Daniele, Memphis, Tyler, and whoever gets evicted at final three. That’s five, that’s enough to win. He also might get votes from David and/or Christmas. Kevin is the only person we think for sure doesn’t vote for Cody. Kevin has said he’ll vote for Nicole to win and if she’s not in the finals, we think Kevin votes for Enzo. David and Christmas might also vote for Enzo to win if it’s Enzo/Cody. But we still think Cody gets five votes.

If it’s Enzo and Nicole in the finals, that gets a little tougher to predict, but we think Enzo gets votes from Da’Vonne, Tyler, Memphis, Christmas, Daniele, and Cody, which is enough to win the game. The only vote we think Nicole gets for sure in this case is from Kevin; Ian and David are toss-ups.

Either way, it’s been a season dominated by a large alliance formed very early on in the game, which doesn’t make for the most interesting of seasons. Hopefully, the next Big Brother, whether it be celebrity or civilians, is a little more exciting in terms of the balance of power. The best seasons of this show are full of interesting characters and several strong alliances that all take turns winning the power. That’s how to keep things interesting. Nobody wants to watch one alliance dominate everything.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS, though this is the last Thursday episode of the season. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds to find out who wins the final Head of Household competition.

