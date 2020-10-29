‘Big Brother’ Live Finale Spoilers for Season 22

The Big Brother 22 house is down to its final three contestants: Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo. Find out who we predict is going to win here.

In the game this past week, Franzel won the first round of the final Head of Household competition and the second round will be airing during the (mostly) live two-hour finale, though round two already took place inside the house.

Following that, the two winners from the first two rounds will face off live to crown the final Head of Household for season 22. That person will then choose to evict one of the two other remaining houseguests, thereby deciding who he or she will sit next to during the jury vote.

The jury will then return to cast their votes for the winner, and we’ll find out the results of America’s Favorite Player vote — it sounds like Da’Vonne Rogers has a vocal contingent voting for her to win the $25,000.

Then host Julie Chen will crown the $500,000 winner of the second All-Stars season.

Follow along below with our live recap, but BE WARNED OF SPOILERS. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

