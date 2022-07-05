PHOTOS: First Look at the ‘Big Brother 24’ Gym & Bathroom

“Big Brother” is back! Tomorrow night, sixteen new houseguests will move into the “BB Motel” in hopes of winning the $750,000 grand prize. This year, the houseguests will be hit with a blast from the past when they move into their new retro-inspired abode. According to CBS, the “Big Brother 24” house drew inspiration from mid-century Palm Springs, creating a colorful oasis for the houseguests to relax in while they manipulate their fellow “BB Motel” residents.

Heavy has your exclusive first look at the “BB Motel” bathroom and gym.

First Look: ‘Big Brother 24’ Gym

The “Big Brother 24” gym doesn’t stray from the retro-inspired theme. The colorful gym walls are covered with free-form organic wood frames evoking the mid-century style. The gym also includes a few windows allowing houseguests to spy on their fellow competitors while getting in a quick workout.

The gym includes all the equipment necessary for a houseguest to transform from floater to competition beast, including spin bikes, kettlebells, and a rowing machine.

First Look: ‘Big Brother 24’ Bathroom

The “Big Brother” bathroom is sure to make any design lover swoon. The bench against the wall mimics the boomerang shape of the pool sign in the kitchen, tying in the Palm Springs mid-century theme. Pops of color appear throughout the room which contrasts nicely with the white floor. The centerpiece of the room is the bathroom mirror framed with real marble tile.

How to Watch the Live Feeds

“Big Brother 24” will kick off on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Fans can watch the new batch of houseguests scheme, lie, and manipulate live on CBS or on Paramount Plus.

But what about the 24-hour live feeds? Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus account.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a Premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

“Big Brother 24” airs Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

